Kodak announces new EasyShare addition

The Z1015 IS - cheap and very cheerful

Kodak has revealed a new addition to its EasyShare range, the Z1015 IS.

The Z-series camera boasts a 10-megapixel sensor, 15x optical zoom and 28mm lens.

All this sounds quite impressive in itself but the real bonus here is that the camera is also blessed with HD shooting.

Still images can be shot in 16:9 ratio, while there's also the ability to shoot HD video at 720p at 30fps.

Other features

The camera also features a 3-inch LCD screen, ISO settings (up to 6400) and optical image stabilisation, hence the IS in the title.

For those not wanting to use too many manual controls, the camera also uses something called smart capture technology.

This automatically adjusts camera settings depending on what type of scene is being shot.

The Kodak EasyShare Z1015 IS is available from October for a rather inexpensive £199.99.