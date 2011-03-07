Trending

Hands on: Sony Cybershot DSC-WX10 review

By Cameras  

Mid-range compact is feature packed

Sony WX10 - al fresco
Sony WX10 - al fresco

The Sony Cybershot DSC-WX10 is part of Sony's latest mid-range of Cybershot cameras, sitting alongside the more rugged HX9 and the company's 30x superzoom offering, the HX100V.

It may not boast the big zooms of the aforementioned – here you get a more-than-passable 7x optical zoom – but it still has a long list of great imaging features.

In our tests, the WX10 seems like a very competent compact. Its chassis is 94 x 56.1 x 16.7mm, so it is superslim and fits neatly in the hand. It's light, too, at just 109g.

Sony cyber-shot wx10

Mode dial

Sony has managed to pack a mode dial on to the WX10's diminutive frame. This is situated on the back of the camera. Give it a quick flick and you can get to most features here, including an improved Sweep Panorama mode, a 3D mode and video.

All of these are worth mentioning as they are all worthwhile features. The improvements made to Sweep Panorama now means you can have poster-sized (40MP), the 3D shooting can be played back on a 3D ready TV and the video on board is Full HD, at 1080/50i.

Sony cyber-shot wx10 - back

In short, these are high-end features not usually seen on a mid-range compact.

There's also an addition to the auto modes. Superior auto mode will take a number of images and combine them to create the best image possible. It's like HDR but Sony were reticent to call it this.

Sony cyber-shot wx10 - side view

Whichever way you look at it, it is a worthy addition – even if the consumer may get a little confused having two auto functions on the mode dial.

TFT LCD

The screen on the back of the WX10 is a 2.8-inch TFT LCD. In the bright shooting conditions we were testing the camera it performed well – there was no cupping our hands over the screen to see exactly what we were shooting.

As with the rest of the Cybershot range, the WX10 comes with a 16.2MP Exmor sensor, which is more than enough megapixels for even the most hardened shutter nutter.

Sony cyber-shot wx10 - zoomed

Although the model we tested wasn't quite the finished article, Sony has impressed us with the WX10. It offers features you would expect on a DSLR in a slimline and very capable compact.

The Sony Cybershot DSC-WX10 UK release date is March, with pricing to be around the £280 mark.

Sony cyber-shot wx10 - in hand

See more Cameras news