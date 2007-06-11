Sony DVD portable gives you movies to go

Sony has just announced a brand new portable DVD player - and it looks like it could be the best one from the company yet.
The Sony DVP-FX850 comes with an 8-inch hi-res widescreen display that also swivels 180-degrees - handy for sharing your movie viewing with friends. It's also compatible with a wide range of DVD formats, including 8cm recordable discs - so you can watch movies you've shot on a DVD camcorder, as well as regular movies.
Other key features are a six-hour battery and a USB port. Sony says the port enables you to hook up a digital camera for viewing your photos on the DVP-FX850's screen. You can also connect an MP3 player to the DVD portable and listen to your music through it's built-in speakers.
We'll bring you UK pricing and availability as soon as we have them.
Key features
- High resolution 8-inch widescreen TFT
- 180-degree swivel display
- 6-hour battery life
- USB port for JPEG/MP3 playback
- DVD-R / DVD-RW / DVD-R DL / DVD R / DVD RW / DVD R playback
- DVD-R / DVD-RW VR mode (with CPRM) playback
- DVD-R DL video mode playback
- 8cm DVD-RW VR mode playback
- MP3 & JPEG playback (CD-R / CD-RW / DVD-R / DVD-RW / DVD R / DVD RW)
- DivX playback (CD-R / CD-RW / DVD-R / DVD-RW / DVD R / DVD RW)
- Multi-speed smooth scan (search: FWD / REV) DVD (3 steps)
- Multi-speed slow motion (FWD) DVD (3 steps)
- Resume: 1 disc (lid open: memory clear)
- Parental control
- Audio / video input/output (mini jack)
- Digital audio output (stereo mini jack)
- 12-bit / 108MHz video DAC
- Worldwide power supply (100V-240V AC)
- Twin headphone sockets