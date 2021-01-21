Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 start date, new modes and why it's not called Season 14

The 14th season of Call of Duty: Mobile marks a soft refresh for the popular mobile game, as the game returns to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1.

So what can you expect from Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1, and when does it start? We'll explore that below, but it's worth mentioning none of this is official just yet.

Activision hasn't officially launched the 14th season of Call of Duty: Mobile content, including any new modes it brings and when it starts. So, until it does, we're instead bringing you all the most likely rumors and speculation from across the web.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 start?

An official Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 start date hasn't been announced yet, but we can take a good guess. For some context Season 13, or Winter War, started December 22.

If we use Season 13's Battle Pass as a reference, then, we predict the Season 1 start date will be January 26, though this will likely get confirmed or denied very soon.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1?

Activision has been teasing new guns in Season 1 on its Twitter, and they are the Famas assault rifle and SKS marksman rifle.

😲 Wait.. there's more?!❓ Can you guess what weapon this is?🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/H8JdsKVdxWJanuary 17, 2021

On Reddit, the official Call of Duty: Mobile account stated there are 'two new weapons coming next season and one of them isn’t an assault rifle' so it seems these are almost definitely the new guns for Season 1.

We don't know about any new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 maps, but given this season is set to be a refresh for the game, we could see some returning maps as well as a cull for the less popular ones.

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 battle pass?

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 battle pass costs the same every time: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items.

As we’ve come to expect, the battle pass lets players unlock new skins for their weapons and operators, vanity items and XP boosts.

With COD: Mobile Season 1 incoming soon, rumors will begin to circulate about what next season might hold. For now, though, you can hot drop into the action and start improving your kill/death ratio.