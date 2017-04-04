Buy a Google Play Gift Card at Woolworths this week and get The Lego Movie for free

Android users who are fans of plastic building blocks have something to get excited about.

Starting tomorrow, every purchase of a Google Play Gift Card at your local Woolies store comes with a free copy of Warner Bros’ hit film The Lego Movie, redeemable via the Google Play Store.

This offer is part of the latest Woolworths catalogue starting Wednesday, 5 April and ending Tuesday, 18 April. You’ve got until 18 May to redeem the offer and it’s applicable to all values of the Google Play Gift Card.

However, the supermarket chain does note that the offer may not be available in all stores, so you might want to double-check your store is included before making a purchase.

So, if you haven’t seen the movie yet (or you count yourself a Lego fan), this is your chance to grab it for free while you get yourself something else from the Google Play Store. And then maybe follow it up with a trip to the cinema to catch the latest Lego Movie instalment – The Lego Batman Movie – to find out what’s gone awry in Gotham.