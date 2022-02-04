Burnley vs Watford live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

Coaxed out of retirement for one last job, Roy Hodgson returns to the dug out on Saturday for his first game in charge of Watford as they take on fellow strugglers Burnley in this crucial clash between the league's two bottom sides. Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Watford live stream and enjoy the Premier League, no matter where you are in the world today.

Burnley vs Watford live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Kick-off time: 6pm GMT / 1pm EST / 10am PST / 11.30pm IST / 5am AEDT (Sun) / 7am NZDT (Sun) Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley Live stream: BT Sport (UK) | Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Hodgson has form when it comes to lifting a club out of the mire, with successful firefighting missions at West Brom and Crystal Palace, and most notably saving Fulham from the drop in 2008, before steering them to a memorable run to the final of the Europa League.

The task facing the 74-year-old could be his toughest rescue mission yet, though, with Claudio Ranieri's replacement dropped in at the deep end with this relegation six-pointer.

Watford face a rock-bottom Burnley side that will be hoping new £12m striker Wout Weghorst can hit the ground running as the Clarets look to life without Chris Wood. Follow our guide to get an Burnley vs Watford live stream and how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Burnley vs Watford from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Burnley vs Watford live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Burnley vs Watford from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Burnley v Watford:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for Peacock or UK for BT Sport.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream and away you go.

How to watch a Burnley vs Watford Premier League live stream in the UK

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 5.30pm GMT, ahead of an 6pm GMT kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Burnley vs Watford kicks off at 1pm EST / 10am PST on Saturday, and is being shown exclusively on Peacock. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Alternatively, you can pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Burnley vs Watford live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Burnley vs Watford, which kicks off at 1pm EST / 10am PST on Saturday. DAZN, is just $20-a-month or there's an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Burnley vs Watford: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Burnley v Watford in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 5am AEDT on Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Burnley vs Watford: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Burnley vs Watford at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 7am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Burnley vs Watford: live stream Premier League action online in India