Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Seemingly dead and buried until the arrival of man-mountain Wout Weghorst, Burnley got a brilliant result in midweek only to discover they'd slipped even further from safety, and now they face a Liverpool team that's undefeated in eight. Jeepers. Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Liverpool live stream and see the Premier League game online, no matter where you are.

Burnley vs Liverpool live stream Date: Sunday, February 13 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT / 7.30am IST / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ) | Disney+ Hotstar (IN) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

You can guarantee that the Clarets will be bombarding the Reds box with high balls. The aerial battle between Weghorst and compatriot Virgil van Dijk is going to be something to behold.

Jurgen Klopp's men are second and four points clear of Chelsea with a game in hand. They've secured some comfortable victories over Burnley in recent seasons, but with the hosts stuck at the foot of the table and survival hopes dimming, Jota, Mo Salah and new boy Luis Diaz should brace themselves for some agricultural treatment.

It's a game that could have major repercussions on the relegation battle, so follow our guide to get a Burnley vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live stream without cable in US

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into the coverage you'd usually watch at home, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Burnley vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Burnley vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Burnley vs Liverpool:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. the US for Peacock.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream and away you go.

Can I watch a Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately, Burnley vs Liverpool isn't being televised in the UK, which means you won't be able to tune in... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location and let you watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Burnley vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and is showing every single match, including Burnley vs Liverpool, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT early on Sunday morning. To sign up to the service, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games, plus you get Champions League and Europa League action, Premier League Darts, the Super Bowl, and much more. It's a slick service, and there's a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which makes it the place to watch Burnley vs Liverpool too. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Burnley vs Liverpool at no extra cost. That's if you stay up late enough, with kick-off scheduled for a brutal 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. It's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Burnley vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India