Buccaneers vs Saints live stream: how to watch NFL and Tom Brady online today

We all thought Tom Brady would retire as a Patriot. We all know Tom Brady will go to the Hall of Fame as a Patriot. But today, for the first time ever in his storied career, Tom Brady will not be a Patriot. Instead, TB12 will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game NFL fans all over the world have been looking forward to since the 2020/21 schedule was announced. It comes against last year's NFC South champions the New Orleans Saints, of course, providing a real litmus test for TB12, renegade Bucs coach Bruce Arians, and a now very much not retired Rob Gronkowski. Read on as we explain how to get a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream and watch this NFL game online today.

Buccaneers vs Saints live stream Kick-off time for today's Bucs vs Saints game is 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, which is 9.25pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Brady's move to the Bucs is a gutsy one. His childhood idol, Joe Montana, famously flopped when he took early retirement at the Chiefs - and Brett Favre was borderline embarrassing during his twilight rounds with the Jets and Vikings.

Only TB12's one-time rival Peyton Manning successfully upped sticks late in his career and continued to perform at an elite level - winning a Super Bowl with two teams being the one thing Manning still has over Brady, other than his golf handicap. In moving, the already undisputed GOAT isn't so much looking to rubber stamp his legacy - let's remember that Brady is still playing at 43 while Peyton went to work on his putting back in 2016 - as he is to ensure no one will ever be able to touch it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done everything they can to enable him to succeed this year, with Brady slotting into a team with two elite WRs in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, coaxing the one-of-a-kind Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, and getting to work with a ridiculously running back corps in Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Plus, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is pretty much the anti-Belichick and will let Brady sling all the glorified cookbooks he wants in his time off the field.

Yeah, this game is kind of a bit about Brady...but let's not forget the super-talented New Orleans Saints, who are fresh of their sixth NFC South win and have another one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game in Drew Brees under center. Multi-talented RB Alvin Kamera is also back - having just inked a five-year, $75m contract extension - while wide receiver Michael Thomas is arguably the best in the game. If it anyone other than Tom Brady, we'd be talking about them a whole lot more today.

Can Brady and the Bucs justify the hype? Or will the Saints resume business as usual in the NFC South? There's only one way to find out. Follow our guide to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

ExpressVPN - get 3 months FREE with this deal

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.View Deal

How to watch a FREE Buccaneers vs Saints live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Coverage of the Buccaneers vs Saints today is provided by Fox Sports and is the network's featured late afternoon game meaning the game is available in much of the country. You can watch Fox online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website and the exact kick-off time is 4.25pm / 1.25pm. Alternatively, Fox Sports is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for fans looking for comprehensive football coverage this season, as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Dolphins vs Patriots game can legally be watched absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Dolphins vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Buccaneers vs Saints clash kicks-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT in Canada, just like it does in the US. It's not being broadcast nationally, but when it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is a dawdle, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This Sunday's featured late kick-off is the Saints vs Bucs game, so the game will be live on the all-new Sky Sports NFL channel from 9.25pm BST. If you don't already have Sky and don't fancy subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV , which costs £33.99 a month (or £25 if you sign up for a year) and also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two Lastly, the NFL Game Pass Pro is another good bet, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. Pay TV provider Foxtel will be broadcasting games weekly on ESPN's Aussie offshoot, so as well as watching on TV, you can also stream games to your laptop or mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app - but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to gain access. For streaming-only NFL coverage in Australia, Kayo Sports is the place to go and will show a number of games throughout the season - an average of five games a week, according to the provider. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Today's Bucs vs Saints game is included and coverage will begin at 6.25am AEST on Monday, September 14.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).