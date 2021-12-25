Browns vs Packers live stream: how to watch Christmas Day NFL online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Christmas Day at Lambeau Field sounds like a festive delight for football fans and a nightmare for the visiting team, but with the AFC North tighter than your waistband after a fifth helping of creamed spinach, the Browns have everything to fight for. Read on as we explain how to get a Browns vs Packers live stream and watch NFL Christmas Day Football online no matter where you are in the world.

Covid has hit Cleveland's roster hardest of all, but as we've seen numerous times this season, a crisis can inspire something remarkable. Availability has been a mystery all week, but Baker Mayfield is expected to feature. While he's proven week in, week out that he's got heart and soul and blood and guts, he more than anybody else needs a big performance.

The Packers are now looking like a shoo-in for the NFC championship, but they were thankful for the Ravens' big gamble last weekend. How will they cope against the Browns' rushing offense if it's restored to full health?

Then again, as each week goes by reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers looks increasingly likely to retain the prize, and nobody has scored more touchdowns on Christmas Day. Follow our guide to watch the Browns vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Stream NFL without cable with Sling TV Stream NFL without cable with Sling TV

Get your first month for only $10 now. With the game being shown on Fox and NFL Network today, cord cutters can watch with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Blue now and shave a mighty $25 off the usual monthly price, while also scoring access to NFL Network, Fox, NBCSN, CNN, and 20+ more channels.

How to watch Browns vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Browns vs Packers from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Fox website Today's Browns vs Packers game is being shown on NFL Network, select Fox channels and Amazon Prime, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. If you have the channels as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Browns vs Packers directly through the Fox website and the NFL Network website. How to watch Browns vs Packers FREE without cable If you don't, you can tune in for free by taking advantage of the famous 30-day FREE Amazon Prime trial offer, with the service costing $12.99 a month or $119 for the year thereafter. If you're after something more fully-featured, great-value Sling TV is an obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers NFL Network, as well as local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts for just $35 a month. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier (but even more thorough) alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Browns vs Packers: live stream NFL in Canada

TSN Today's Browns vs Packers game kicks off at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Browns vs Packers along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Browns vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The Browns vs Packers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.30pm GMT on Saturday evening. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £49.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Browns vs Packers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia