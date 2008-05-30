New betting site looks for Talent

Pikum!, a new online betting site with a social-networking slant, is asking its users to take a punt on who will win this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The idea behind the website is placing numerous bets among your friend group, with the person with the most number of bets right winning the prize pool.

The best thing about the site is that you can make up your own bets on shows like Britain’s Got Talent. Some of the examples given by the site are: Will the season’s winner of Britain’s Got Talent be a musical talent? And so on.

Pick of the bunch

While Pickum! Is essentially a gambling portal, there is a twist in that you can just play for fun. If playing without money is your idea of fun. Oh, and obviously, you have to be 18 or over.

Speaking about the new venture, Sean Glass, founder and managing director of Pikum!, says, “It’s always fun to compete with your friends to see who can predict what’s going to happen on shows like Britain’s Got Talent. Now it’s easy to do so with Pikum.”

And it’s not just Britain’s Got Talent you can bet on – though that’s obviously going to be popular as it's the final this weekend – you can also wager on the Presidential elections and Euro 2008. Don’t expect to win big, though, as it seems the biggest prize pool at the moment is a stingy £12.75.