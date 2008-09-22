Entertainment Studios launches six HD web channels

The largest independent producer and distributor of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations (now that's one helluvah mouthful), Entertainment Studios, has launched six new HD channels, offering a whole host of 'interesting' content.

Brandishing the .tv suffix, which is now the main source of income for the Pacific Island of Tuvalu, the six HD web and TV channels are as follows: Cars.TV, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, MyDestination.TV, ES.TV and last, but very not least, Recipe.TV.

All fairly self-explanatory, the web pages offer myriad HD video content about their allocated genre, with Comedy.TV also streaming live performances from comedians.

Hi-def content

Speaking about the HD channel deluge, Terry Denson, vice president of FiOS TV content and programming, said: "Our goal and commitment is to make our networks the very best in their categories and our upcoming launch on the Verizon FiOS TV platform gives us a great start.

"All content will be originally produced in-house to insure the highest level of creative quality, as well as the ability to distribute our content globally on all platforms."

Although Blighty won't be receiving the channels on TV – they will only be shown in the US – you can still log on to the web and view the content. So, if dog spas are your thing, go to Pets.TV... and so on.