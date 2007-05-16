BT is Britain's favourite broadband provider

BT hopes its BT Vision on-demand TV service will bring more broadband customers to the company

BT has overtaken Virgin Media to again become the UK's most popular broadband provider, it was announced today.

BT said it currently holds 26 per cent of the UK broadband market and has 3.66 million broadband customers.

Last year, BT lost the top broadband position to Virgin Media, following its take-over of NTL: Telewest. This deal combined the customer base of the two companies and was enough to allow Virgin Media to overtake BT.

BT added 245,000 broadband customers in the first quarter of 2007, along with the 195,000 customers it gained from its PlusNet acquisition.

It is hoping to sign up more broadband customers through its BT Vision digital TV service. Received via a Freeview decoder, BT Vision delivers on-demand programmes via broadband.

BT said its profits were up by 15 per cent to £2.49 billion in the year to 31 March.