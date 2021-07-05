Brazil vs Peru live stream: how to watch Copa America semi-final for free and from anywhere

Having survived a scare in their 2021 Copa America quarter-final, Brazil could set up a potential mouth-watering grand finale against Argentina with a win tonight in Rio against Peru. Follow our guide to watch an Brazil vs Peru live stream and follow the Copa America 2021 knockout game from anywhere - including free ways to watch.

The defending champs booked their place in the last four after being made to sweat against Chile, in a match that saw Lucas Paqueta score the game's only goal and Man City striker Gabriel Jesus sent off for a horror lunge on Ben Brereton.

Peru will be relieved by the suspension of Jesus, but will have to make do without a key man of their own this evening after Andre Carrillo was sent off in the win over Paraguay in a match decided by penalties with the scores level at 3-3 at full time.

Neymar and co are obvious favorites coming into the clash - the match marking a re-run of the 2019 Copa America final, and a 4-0 thrashing earlier in the tournament. Ricardo Gareca’s well-organised side will be determined to dish out revenge with a shock win.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Brazil vs Peru live stream and watch the quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Want more football? See how to watch Euro 2020 live streams

Free Copa America live streams

What a time to be alive for football fans the world over. As well as being able to live stream Euro 2020 matches, you can also tune in to watch every match of the Copa America 2021 without paying a penny.

As with all games during the tournament, the BBC will be airing this Brazil vs Peru clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina - Televisión Pública

Brazil - SBT

Chile - Canal 13

Peru - América Televisión

How to live stream Brazil vs Peru from outside your country

We've outlined all the ways you can watch Brazil vs Peru online around the world down below. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: copaamerica.com/)

How to watch a FREE Brazil vs Peru live stream online in the UK

Footy fans based in the UK hoping to see another Messi masterclass can watch Brazil vs Peru FREE online, along with every single game of Copa America 2021. You can tune in on your TV via the Red Button. If you're not in front of a TV, you can live stream Brazil vs Peru on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. Prepare for a late one though, as Brazil vs Peru kicks off at 12 midnight BST on Monday night / Tuesday morning. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru: live stream Copa America 2021 in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Brazil vs Peru on Fox Sports, which is showing all of the Copa America action. Kick-off is set for 7pm ET / 4pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch Brazil vs Peru on Fox Sports' streaming platform. How to watch Brazil vs Peru without cable Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage of Brazil vs Peru is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to watch Brazil vs Peru Down Under, which kicks off at 9am AEST on Tuesday morning. The channel is showing all of the Copa America (and Euro 2020) action, and Optus' coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Brazil vs Peru: live stream Copa America 2021 soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing Brazil vs Peru and all the rest of the Copa America action in Canada. The game kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand