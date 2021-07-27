Box Sign wants to make e-signatures easier than ever

Content cloud giant Box has unveiled its entry into the e-signature market as it looks to make the world of business a little bit more straightforward.

The company's Box Sign offering looks to take the hassle out of certifying documents online, as well as reducing costs and freeing up employee time and resources within your organisation.

Box Sign is available to Box customers on its Business and Enterprise plans at no additional cost from today.

Box Sign

Box Sign users will be able to send out documents for signature directly from the Box web application, even if the recipient doesn't have a Box account.

The company says it can be used for tasks from employee onboarding to sales contracts and vendor agreements, with signature fields and approval requests able to be created anywhere within a document.

Box says users will get "unlimited" signatures as part of their account, which the company says are secure and compliant as with all its other services. Box Sign will integrate directly with tools such as Salesforce, and offers access to a full developer experience that includes a full set of APIs and documentation.

(Image credit: Box)

The launch of Box Sign follows the company's acquisition of e-signature firm SignRequest in February 2021, with the latter's technology integrated for the launch of Box Sign.

"Every day, more transactions are moving from paper-based manual workflows to the cloud, and we will only see this trend accelerate as companies shift to a hybrid work environment," said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box.

“With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content — at no additional cost. From the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud.”

Alongside its new offering, Box has also introduced a new tier of customer account called Enterprise Plus, which gives customers access to all the company's major add-ons, including Box Sign.

The likes of Box Shield, Box Governance, Box Relay, and Box Platform are also included as part of the company's Content Cloud offering, with users on the new tier also able to send unlimited documents for signature directly from Salesforce using the Box Sign capabilities in the Box for Salesforce integration, which it says will be available later this summer.