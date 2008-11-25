3D Blu-ray coming to homes in 2010

It's no secret that Panasonic has been prepping digital technology for the home. The company showcased its pre-production technology at this year's CEATEC show in Japan.

Panasonic has made its bid for 3D supremacy official this week, however, by submitting a proposal to the BDA (Blu-ray Disc Association) for a new 3D Blu-ray standard.

What the company has proposed is for a standard to store 3D left/right-eye, two-channel Full HD imagery.

For the format to work, Panasonic has also put forward the idea of a new type of HDMI cable to play the three-dimensional images.

Another dimension

With Hollywood starting to embrace 3D has the future format of choice – James Cameron's Avatar is released next year and Disney is currently adding another dimension to its Pixat output – Panasonic has done well to get in there first with a new standard.

The BDA is said to be working fast to get the proposal sanctioned, looking at starting formal discussions by the end of this year, with the 3D standard, according to Tech On, in place as soon as 2010.