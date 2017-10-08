BlackBerry Motion officially announced

Following a leak a few days back, TCL has officially announced its new BlackBerry phone, the BlackBerry Motion at GITEX Technology Week.

The BlackBerry Motion is an all-touch smartphone designed to "empower the most challenging, on-the-go lifestyle." It's a mid-ranged device much along the lines of DTEK50 released by BlackBerry last year.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Right now the BlackBerry Motion has only been confirmed for release in the Middle East in the second half of October, and we're waiting to hear from TCL whether it plans to launch the handset in other countries.

Specs for BlackBerry Motion include a Snapdragon processor, 5.5-inch full HD display, 4GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. The phone is also water proof with an IP67 rating.

In the Middle East, the BlackBerry Motion will be first BlackBerry with dual-SIM capabilities, however, BlackBerry has released a dual SIM variant of its keyboard equipped KeyOne in India.

“The launch of BlackBerry Motion allows us to further diversify our product offering, delivering new experiences while remaining steadfast with the privacy, reliability and productivity that have made BlackBerry so iconic over the years,” said Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager for BlackBerry Mobile.

TCL has priced the BlackBerry Motion at AED 1,699/ SAR 1,699 (around $460, £350, AU$590).