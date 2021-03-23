Black Widow is officially coming to Disney Plus – but it'll cost extra

Marvel and Disney Plus have officially confirmed that the long-awaited Black Widow will launch on the streaming service alongside a theatrical release on Friday, July 9, 2021. Like Raya and the Last Dragon or Mulan, it'll be a Premier Access release, so it will cost extra on top of your subscription fee.

Disney says it'll launch in "most Disney Plus markets" on that date. Here's Marvel's confirmation of the news:

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/MSLHxk6EezMarch 23, 2021 See more

Originally set for release last May, Black Widow has been delayed numerous times, and it's widely been speculated that a Disney Plus release would be part of its release plan.

It's unclear how much Black Widow will cost at release, but Premier Access has so far stayed consistent at USD $29.99 / GBP £19.99 / AUD $34.99 / EUR €21.99 per movie. By paying this on top of your subscription fee, you essentially get early access to the film on the streamer, and you can watch it as many times as you like while you're subscribed to Disney Plus.

But that's not all

The upcoming 101 Dalmatians-themed origin movie Cruella, starring Emma Stone, will also launch on Premier Access via Disney Plus at the same time as a theatrical release on May 28.

If paying extra for Disney Plus movies doesn't work for you, though, all subscribers can enjoy the release of Pixar's Luca on the service on June 18 – similar to how Pixar's Soul was rolled out late last year.

There's no timeline on when Black Widow and Cruella will be made available to all Disney Plus subscribers sans the Premier Access fee. However, Mulan was a premium movie that graduated to the normal tier three months after it first launched.