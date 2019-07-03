Black Shark 2 now available in a new color and with new accessories

The Black Shark 2 has been out a while, but a striking new shade has just been launched, dubbed ‘Glory Blue’.

This model is arguably more interesting and certainly more eye-catching than the black and silver shades that you could already get the phone in, and it’s the same price at £479 (around $600 / AU$860), which gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Indeed, the specs and design are the same as the previous models, and while you can get the Black Shark 2 in a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the Glory Blue model isn’t available in that configuration.

Image 1 of 3 Image credit: Black Shark / Gameloft (Image credit: Black Shark / Gameloft) Image 2 of 3 Image credit: Black Shark (Image credit: Black Shark) Image 3 of 3 Image credit: Black Shark (Image credit: Black Shark)

Alongside this new shade, a Black Shark Cooling Case has also been launched for £49.99 (roughly $60 / AU$90). With a vented build, an integrated wafer heat sink, and an internal fan, this thing is designed to keep your Black Shark 2 cool during intense gaming sessions.

The case even has its own 700mAh battery, so it doesn’t need to draw power from the phone, and can optionally work as a battery pack to help keep your Black Shark 2 charged up.

Finally, a Black Shark Portable Gaming Kit is also now on sale. Costing £79.99 (around $100 / AU$145), this includes two Black Shark game pads and a stand, which combined can morph into a standalone ‘wireless pro controller’, which – when paired with a USB-C to HDMI cable - you can use to game on your TV or monitor.