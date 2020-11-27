Black Friday PC deal: This cheap Ryzen 5 desktop is probably the best value computer under $450

Minisforum DMAF5 Ryzen 5 mini PC: $799.99 $459.99 at Banggood

Save $320 by using the exclusive code BGDMAF5MP at checkout for the CN warehouse. It expires on December 15. This is a powerful Ryzen 5 PC with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro, great as a business computer, graphics workstation or multi-purpose home PC.View Deal

You will not be able to find a better value desktop computer at less than $450 (or even $500) even on Black Friday. The Minisforum DeskMini DMAF5 is home to an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor which comes with a Radeon Vega 8 graphics unit which is fast enough to power up to three 4K monitors.

But that’s not all, there’s a lot of small details worth pondering on. How Minisforum, a small Chinese PC vendor, decided to include two 8GB memory modules (rather than just a single 16GB) to improve performance, how it opted for a WI-Fi 6 radio module (with Bluetooth 5.1), with a PCIe NVMe 512GB SSD (rather than the usual SATA models).

Then, there’s the two Gigabit Ethernet ports, the VESA month feature, the tool-less casing, the spare 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot and Windows 10 Pro, all this in a tiny chassis that’s barely bigger (or heavier) than a Harry Potter Blu-ray box set.

Note that online Chinese retailer Banggood ships to most territories for an additional fee. Taxes may also be levied by your local authorities or courier company..

Bear in mind