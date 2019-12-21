Bills vs Patriots live stream: how to watch Saturday NFL football 2019 from anywhere

There’s only one week left in the 2019-20 regular season and while other teams in the league are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots have already secured their spots. Today you get to see the Bills take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium and this is a game you won’t want to miss as the AFC East Title is still up for grabs. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute - see how to get a Bills vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots - when and where? The Buffalo Bills will face off against the New England Patriots at the 65,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off time was 4.30pm local time, so that’s 1.30pm PT, 9.30pm GMT or 8.30am AEDT on Sunday.

Buffalo is going into today’s game 10-4 after starting out the season strong with three wins in a row. However, the Bills suffered their first loss of the season to the Patriots during week 4 and they’ll likely be looking to turn the tide during today’s game. The Bills secured a 2020 NFL playoff berth last Sunday when they defeated the Steelers 17-1. Quarterback Josh Allen scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter while placekicker Stephen Hauschka scored a field goal and tightend Tyler Kroft scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter to win the game. Will the Bills be able to defeat the Patriots at home?

New England is going into today’s game 11-3 after being undefeated during weeks 1-8. The Patriots were defeated by the Ravens in week 9, the Texans in week 13 and by the Chiefs during week 14. However, last Sunday New England was able to clinch an AFC playoff berth with a 34-14 blowout win against the Bengals. The Bengals may have had the advantage during the first quarter but two field goals from Patriots’ placekicker Nick Folk helped to turn things around for the team and wide receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerback Stephen Gilmore and running back Rex Burkhead all scored touchdowns during the second half of the game. Will the Patriots earn another blowout win or will the Bills put up a fight?

Whether you’re a Bills fan in Buffalo, a Patriots fan in New England or just want to tune in to see a rematch between these two AFC East teams - we’ll show you how to get a Bills vs Patriots live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Bills vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Bills vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bills vs Patriots in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on the NFL Network (NFLN) at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. However, if you’d rather stream the game online, you can also access NFLN on its website but you will need to sign in using your account details from your cable provider. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Bills live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Bills vs Patriots game on Sky Sports and then network will show the game at 9pm GMT on Sky Sports Action but if you happen to miss it, there will also be a replay on Sky Sports Main Event beginning at 11pm GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you th

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

American football fans in Canada will be able to watch today’s Bills vs Patriots game on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. However, if you’d rather stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch today’s Bills vs Patriots game.

Live stream Bills vs Patriots in Australia for free