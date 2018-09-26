Big and small: that’s how the future of VPNs will evolve

To say that online privacy around the world is a bit in trouble would be the understatement of the century (well, almost). This is only a part of the process that will influence the future of VPN.

In this case, the best way to predict the future is to create it, literally! You might think that big sharks, represented by top VPN companies will eat small fishes but there is market for everyone in the VPN industry.

There is a great dynamic and some VPN companies will disappear, some will be acquired by others but in the end, the VPN market will still be divided between big players and small players (niche players).

Top VPN providers will focus on growing their servers’ infrastructure (targeting worldwide locations), offering a generic VPN solution to cover as many as possible VPN usage scenarios and developing VPN apps compatible with all the devices (desktop/mobile/routers/smart TVs etc.).

During this time, the average and small VPN providers will find their segment market, offering niche solutions in countries where censorship is at its highest, like China, Russia, Iran etc.

Challenges for VPN providers

This has become more challenging since the competition between national security concerns and user privacy. An example is the cold shower that the US Senate forced us to take when they signed the bill that allows ISPs to sell all the information regarding their customers’ history data.

Speaking of data, few months after the events from the USA, Australia hits its residents with the Metadata Retention Law.

And we are more than sure that this won’t stop here! Managing between national security concerns and user privacy has become a nightmare especially for the average user, as the technology gets more invasive on one side but it’s more convenient and indispensable on the other side.

The use of smartphone & tablets is ever-growing. The need for mobile security has become a significant issue with the growing number of mobile phone users.

Some of the VPN providers will focus on developing VPN technologies & protocols that will increase mobile devices’ security and IoT security. There’s no such thing as “less is more”, when we’re speaking of technology!

The boundary of the technology’s “comfort zone” will be soon crossed, when the market players will find new solutions to transform VPN protocols into something even more “sharp”.

In this way, the VPN solutions will become adaptive, so the apps will know exactly what type of connection and security level need to be used, for each and every connection.