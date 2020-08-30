Best UV phone sanitizer: how to clean your phone efficiently and easily

Until 2020, it probably never bothered you how dirty your smartphone might be. Sure, we've all heard the stories of how your beloved phone is dirtier than most toilet seats but it never felt like that big of a deal until now, did it?

Now that we're all worrying about keeping clean and safe, and obsessively washing our hands, it's a sensible move to also sanitize your smartphone once in a while too. A UV phone sanitizer simplifies the process by using ultraviolet light to kill off any germs that happen to be residing on your smartphone, or any other small personal object such as your credit cards or keys.

For the amateur germ enthusiast, that might sound weird, but it's quite simple at heart. The light damages the DNA of the bacteria, disrupting its chances of ever infecting you and effectively eradicating it. Best of all, the light doesn't damage your device in the slightest. It's almost too good.

With many different UV phone sanitizers out there now, it can be tricky to know what's best for you. Most look oddly like coffins for your smartphone but don't let that put you off, they're good for you and your beloved handset.

We've ranked the top UV sanitizer options, so read on to find out which phone sanitizer you should be snapping up.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

1. Mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging Neat and compact, this UV sanitizer is a secure fit for most phones No price information Check Mighty Ape No price information Check The Market Good size without being bulky Phone feels secure inside Charging can be inaccurate Not super spacious

The Mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging is smaller than a lot of other UV sanitizers, but it offers plenty of useful features in its small package. Notably, it has ridges inside the casing so your device feels more securely contained during use (although we wouldn't recommend moving any of these devices mid-use).

A brief alert noise activates when the sanitizing process begins so you know exactly what's going on, and the whole process only takes about 5 minutes. You can place any other small devices or objects in here too such as keys or credit cards.

As the name suggests, the Mophie UV Sanitizer also works as a wireless charger, with you also able to place your smartphone on top of the sanitizer case to charge it while the sanitizer cleans up other devices.

With options to charge the sanitizer itself via a wall charger or USB-C, the Mophie UV Sanitizer covers all the bases, proving to be a great one-stop shop for all your sanitizing needs.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

2. Casetify UV Sanitizer Faster than most, this spacious sanitizer is ideal if you're in a rush No price information Check Mighty Ape No price information Check The Market Fast sanitization process Spacious for many devices No wall charger included It's pretty bulky

While some UV sanitizers take up to 10 minutes to cleanse your phone and other items, the Casetify UV Sanitizer promises to do just as good a job in a mere 3 minutes. That's perfect if you're often in a rush and want to be able to clean your phone regularly without having to wait around.

A somewhat reassuring pulsing blue light indicates that the process is under way, with it turning solid once you're good to go. It's a convenient way of being able to see what's going on at a glance.

The light also helps demonstrate that wireless charging is working too with the case charging your phone while you sanitize it. Sure, it's only 3 minutes’ worth of charging but that can be quite a top-up depending on your phone. There's always the option of a 15-minute intensive sanitization process too if you hold the button in.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

3. Invisible Shield UV Sanitizer Basic yet effective, this UV sanitizer does the job at a great price No price information Check Mighty Ape No price information Check The Market Cheap Indicator lights are great Bare-bones layout No wireless charging

A budget UV sanitizer, the Invisible Shield UV Sanitizer isn't the most stylish of devices but it does have a lot going for it.

Essentially a large plastic case, you'll need more room on your desk for this one compared to others here but that does also mean you won't run out of room if your phone is particularly bulky or if you want to put many other items inside. It doesn't come with a wall charger but its USB-C charging cable does the job regardless.

Due to its somewhat bare-bones appearance, its interior isn't the best of fits for many phones given its lack of protective ridges or bumpers, but then this isn't the kind of device you'll be moving around a lot.

There's no wireless charging feature but we did really appreciate that this UV sanitizer offers 4 indicator lights each representing 25% of the sanitization process, so you know exactly how long you've got left to go. More expensive sanitizers could take note here.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

4. Splash UV Elite More versatile than most No price information Check Mighty Ape No price information Check The Market Reliable wireless charging Plenty of room for devices Far from stylish Have to place phone inside to wirelessly charge

UK-based firm Splash has developed a somewhat unattractive yet massively spacious UV sanitizer. Designed like a fairly deep case, it offers wireless charging in a more reliable fashion than some alternatives, thanks to an angled wireless charging pad that means you can't fail to place your phone correctly inside the case.

Alongside that, you can actually use the sanitizer to charge up to 3 devices at once thanks to USB-A and USB-C charging ports. That's particularly useful if you want a desktop companion that's practical for more than just sanitizing.

The Splash UV Elite certainly doesn't look like much and it's a bit plain and plasticky, but we really appreciated how effectively it charges with no risk of slippage. A 5-minute sanitizing cycle and plenty of room for your gadgets further endears you towards it.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

5. PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer Simple to use with an extra thorough 10-minute process No price information Check Mighty Ape No price information Check The Market Simple to use Multiple color options available Long sanitization process No wireless charging

The PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer keeps things super simple. There aren't any buttons to distract you, simply place your phone or other accessories inside the PhoneSoap 3 and the device does the rest for you.

There's something simultaneously convenient yet confusing about that. You don't have to think too deeply but you might be left wondering if it's actually working. It does display a glowing lightning bolt when sanitizing but you might want to feel more involved in the process.

In all, the PhoneSoap 3 takes longer than its competitors with the whole process taking 10 minutes. It's hard to gauge without lab tests if that makes it more exact in its germ-killing ways but it's reassuring to know that there's a lot going on here.

While there's no wireless charging, you can slide a cable into the case to charge your phone while it sanitizes, so it's still fairly neat.