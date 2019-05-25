Best payroll software of 2019

Good payroll software is an essential demand for any business with employees. It's not simply a case of ensuring taxes and benefits are properly managed, but also that employees are provided with clear information to reflect their wages as well as necessary deductions.

It's used to be the case that payroll software was downloaded and run from the office, with HR printing out payslips for employees to references. These days cloud-based software payroll systems allow for not just better redundancy and backups, but also digital payslips that employees can access from home or even on their phone, saving on printing and paper.

Additionally, this digital transformation also makes it easier for employees to submit queries, and support can be better centralized for it.

However, whichever form of payroll software you choose to work with, it's imperative that it also runs smoothly with existing accounting packages. Therefore don't be surprised that the best in payroll software also tends to be supplied by the best in accounting software.

Here therefore are our top picks for payroll software, based on features, price, and user experience.

With more than one million users worldwide, Xero is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for an easy way to manage employee payments. It lets you make individual and bulk payments, and email or print out payslips for staff members.

The software also provides you with the tools to make tax calculations and automatically submits payment data, ensuring your company is fully compliant with the latest tax laws. When it comes to managing employees, you’re able to track working hours and manage annual leave from one platform.

Depending on your company’s payroll procedures you can choose when employees get their pay: weekly, monthly, or twice a month. The application will also work out the amount of money employees and contractors should get based on their job roles or the tasks they’ve completed.

What’s more, you can reimburse employees for expenses and manage pension data from the platform. For book-keeping, the software can generate detailed reports about payroll history, bank transactions, payments and employee annual leave. There’s a mobile app available too, which lets you submit, view and approve payment requests.

Prices start at $9 (£7) per month, and the firm offers a free 30-day trial.

British software company Sage has also developed a payroll platform that makes it easier for businesses and human resource managers to process employ payments. Sporting a quick, four-step pay run, the platform lets you enter hourly or annual pay, and Sage will then handle the rest.

There are tools to process absence, bonuses, expenses, holiday pay, pensions and student loans. Additional features can process federal and state taxes, and there is even a mobile app to manage payroll while on the go.

More than anything, the software is easy and quick to use – you don’t need any experience or training to get around the user interface. However, if you do end up getting confused or experiencing an issue, you can access a 24/7 support service.

What’s worth noting is that this software is aimed squarely at small and medium-sized businesses with transparent pricing.

If you’re looking for a mobile-friendly payroll application you should definitely take a look at the venerable QuickBooks from Intuit. Working across smartphones, tablets and computers, the software functions as an affordable and easy system for managing employee payments.

Through the platform you’re able to generate payslips and send them directly to employees, as well as mandatory forms. There’s a feature to calculate maternity and sick leave too, and QuickBooks will also remind you to send payments so you don’t forget. You can also quickly access employees and manage pension contributions from one dashboard.

Pricing for the self-service payroll package begins at $17.50 a mopnth plus $4 per employee, while the full-service payroll service costs $40 per month plus $4 per employee. Both included e-filing of taxes, though the full-servuce option includes additional management features.

Patriot Software takes the approach of doing one thing, and doing it well – namely payroll software. Its dedicated Patriot Payroll application is designed for a small business to run its own payroll, and to manage taxes.

To make the transition from another service seamless, the company even offers to set up your new account for free. Additional features include support via email, chat or phone, and the software supports both hourly and salaried employees, has an employee portal, and includes direct deposit functionality.

Choosing a plan is quite easy as there are only two tiers: basic and full service, and each offers a free 30-day trial. Pricing is simple as the basic plan has a base price of $10 (£8) monthly, and the full service jumps up to $30 (£24) monthly. However, each plan includes an additional $4 (£3) monthly per employee, which is more palatable for small businesses with a handful of employees, but can add up considerably for larger organizations.

When searching for a good payroll solution you’ll generally find that most HR technology companies offer their own payment features or applications. BambooHR, for instance, provides a separate payroll platform that syncs with its employee-management software.

The software allows you to eradicate double entries, add new employees quickly, and track employee hours and bonus payouts. Other features of the platform include time-off tracking, staff database and records, an applicant tracking system, performance management and electronic signatures.

BambooHR offers two tiers of subscription, starting with the Essentials plan at the lower end. The upgrade is the Advantage plan with a gaggle of additional features including support for on-boarding and off-boarding, electronic signatures and custom email alerts. Unfortunately, pricing is opaque, and you must get in touch for a (free) quote.