Best iPhone lenses 2019: transform your smartphone photos

Your iPhone camera is great, but you can make the most of their photography potential by strapping a secondary iPhone lens on them, just like you would a proper camera.

Sure, you may as well just grab a compact camera or DSLR, but given the connectivity and ease of your iPhone, it's still a preferable device in loads of situations. That means it's worth picking up the best iPhone lenses to snap the best pictures possible.

The good news is that there are now a host of iPhone lens accessories that you can attach or connect to your device, whether you're using an iPhone XS or iPhone XR or an older model, enabling you to push your photographic skills even further, without losing the ability to easily upload and share your images.

From affordable lens adaptors that convert the field of view of your iPhone's lens, to more advanced (and expensive) pieces of kit that not only have greatly improved lenses, but even their own built-in sensors to deliver better image quality, there's an option to suit any budget.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked with newer additions at the top, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

1. Olloclip XS Max Clip

Clip-on collection from the market leader

Sensor: N/A | Lens: Super-Wide, 15x macro & 180° fisheye | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Intermediate/experienced

Build quality

Easy to use

Expensive

Need to change lenses manually

When it comes to known brands dedicated only to making smartphone lenses, Olloclip is the last one standing. It makes a dizzying array of lenses, all of which ride on its new Connect X Lens System clip that slides on the top of an iPhone XR (a little cheaper than the XS Max version) and the XS (a little more expensive). It’s easy to use, but requires a case-less iPhone.

2. Moment Tele Lens

A high-quality lens that works with lots of phones

Sensor: N/A | Lens: 60mm telephoto | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Beginner

Sharp image quality

Wide phone compatibility

Quite a heavy lens

No lens cap included

This 60mm focal length telephoto lens has a robust, premium feel to it, making it a heavy option but with the advantage of being wider than the lens of most phone cameras, which helps to reduce vignetting and distortion around the edges of shots and amounts to better quality images overall.

The included mounting plate easily attaches using a clean adhesive rather than a magnet, which can sometimes interfere with optical image stabilization. It also supports 25 different iOS and Android devices. Moment is now shipping plates for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, too.

What's more, the attachment system avoids the need for a special phone case, which gives it a distinct advantage over many other lenses on the market. A nice microfiber lens bag is included that doubles up as a cleaning cloth.

3. ExoLens with Optics by Zeiss Wide-Angle

Zeiss quality at a Zeiss price

Sensor: N/A | Lens: 18mm equivalent | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Intermediate/experienced

Solid build quality

Excellent clarity

Cumbersome design

Expensive

American firm Fellows has teamed up with renowned lens maker Zeiss to partner its ExoLens iPhone bracket with some high-end optics, and this wide-angle model reduces the iPhone camera's effective focal length to around 18mm.

The entire casing is made out of black anodised aluminum, while the detachable lens is reassuringly weighty. Inside there are aspherical elements to combat distortion, and an antireflective coating to minimize reflections and improve light transmission.

Quality is excellent, but the casing is a little cumbersome, and you're certainly paying a premium for the pleasure.

Read the full review: ExoLens with Optics by Zeiss Wide-Angle

4. Olloclip Mobile Photography Box Set for iPhone X

A pricey but nicey upgrade for the iPhone X

Sensor: N/A | Lens: Super-Wide, 15x macro & 180° fisheye | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Intermediate/experienced

Premium quality

Works with dual camera

Not compatible with flash

Won't work with phone cases

If you have the iPhone, you probably think you have virtually the last word in photographic quality a smartphone can offer. Think again. This all-in-one set includes three 'essential lenses' – fisheye, super-wide and macro – that ride on Olloclip's clip-on Connect X interchangeable lens system.

It's all easy to use, though you do need to know about a workaround for the iPhone X's dual camera, which involves using portrait mode for close zooms. However, like most such clip-ons, it works with screen protectors, but not phone cases. It also blocks the flash.

5. CamKix Camera Lens Kit for iPhone 6/6S

A complete entry-level option

Sensor: N/A | Lenses: Telephoto, fish-eye, macro, wide-angle | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Beginner

Plenty of kit for your money

Easy to use

Limited focus function

Lacks that professional feel

The CamKix for iPhone 6/6s is our entry-level pick for anyone exploring camera lens attachments for the first time. The kit comes with four lenses that offer plenty of variety, including a fish-eye lens and a combination macro/wide-angle lens.

They may feel a bit plasticky, but shooting performance is surprisingly good for this price point, although don't go in expecting top-quality results or entirely distortion-free shots.

The lenses screw into the included proprietary case. You even get a mini tripod with extendable legs, and a universal phone holder that offers a secure base to attach to the tripod socket. All in all, this is a decent gift set for the beginner.

6. Sony QX10

10x zoom lens with 18.2MP sensor

Sensor: 2/3-inch CMOS, 18.2MP | Lens: 28-100mm, f/2.8-4.9 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi & NFC | Movies: 1080p | Storage: microSD | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Decent functionality

Good image quality

Limited manual controls

Small display

In essence, Sony has taken the guts from its WX150 compact camera and placed them in an even more compact body, save for the rear screen. The QX10 can be attached to your iPhone via an adaptor, or used on its own to capture shots from more unusual vantage points, connecting via Wi-Fi or NFC.

Image quality is a noticeable jump up from that of an iPhone, while the 10x zoom offers much greater coverage compared to the lens in your iPhone. For those looking for even better image quality, check out the Sony QX100.

Read the full review: Sony QX10

7. Nelomo Universal

Comprehensive compatibility, but basic quality

Sensor: N/A | Lens: 0.65x super-wide angle, 15x macro and 230° fisheye | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Beginner

Fits all phones

Versatile lenses

Basic quality

Easy to lose

If a clip-on lens is handy, so is one that works with any phone. The Nelomo is a kit of various lenses that each attach separately to a clip that fits over the top of any phone. There are three lenses – 0.65x super-wide angle lens, a 15x macro lens and an impressive 230° fisheye lens – which covers all the bases.

The kit ships with a small case for storing all three lenses and the clip, and there's a carabiner to attach it to a belt that’s handy for out-in-the-field travel.

8. Swarovski Optik PA-i8 Adaptor for iPhone

Attach your phone to a pair of binoculars

Sensor: N/A | Lens: N/A | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Experienced

Great for safari

Excellent build quality

Very expensive

Requires a steady hand

If you're off on safari and you want to get close-up of The Big Five there are some space-saving alternatives to lugging around a DSLR and a telephoto lens. This machined metal iPhone adaptor snares whatever model of iPhone you choose (iPhone 6 upwards), and screws on to a PA Adaptor Ring affixed to a pair of high-power binoculars.

The catch is that those binoculars (or spotting scope) must be made by Swarovski Optik, which makes some of the very finest (and most expensive) binoculars available. Just make sure you focus first with the binoculars before using your smartphone’s camera.

9. DxO One

Flawed, but with excellent image quality and connectivity

Sensor: 1-inch CMOS, 20.2MP | Lens: 32mm, f/1.8 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Lighting connector | Movies: 1080p | Storage: microSD | User level: Intermediate

Excellent iPhone integration

High-quality sensor

Poor battery life

Slow access to locked phone

With a fixed and fast 32mm f/1.8 combined with a large 1-inch 20.2MP sensor, there's plenty to like about DXO's One. Because it connects directly to an iPhone, there's no waiting about for a Wi-Fi connection and it won't lose the connection.

The camera also fits almost seamlessly into the operating system, and images can be stored on your phone – plus there are raw files on the card if you want them for post-processing.

That said, the One's connectivity is also a weakness. You have to remember to unlock your phone or go to the home page before you connect the One in order for the app to open correctly, and then there's a second or two delay before you can start shooting.

The One produces great-quality images for a compact camera and it makes a fun, if expensive, iPhone accessory.

Read the full review: DxO One

10. Solomark Universal Phone Adapter Mount

Attach your phone to a pair of binoculars

Sensor: N/A | Lens: N/A | Connectivity: N/A | Movies: N/A | Storage: N/A | User level: Experienced

Incredible close-ups

Works with a range of optics

Not foolproof

Only good for moon photos

Getting some magnification from a pocket-sized lens gets you only so far, so why not aim for the stars? This adaptor for any brand of phone puts the sensor directly over an eyepiece. That might sound rather manual, but that's really all it takes to take images with a phone through a telescope, and yet it’s something that’s almost impossible to do using a hand-held phone.

However, there are some limitations. As well as the steadiness of the mount relying on the quality of your telescope as much as the mount itself, it's really only possible to take images of the moon. That's an incredible thing to do the first time, but the novelty may wear off.