Top indie games to look out for in 2017

What can I play it on? PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

When can I play it? Now!

If there’s any animal we didn’t think it would be enjoyable to play as in a game, it would be a snake, but that’s exactly what Snake Pass tasks you with doing.

Playing as the titular creature, you roam around different environments searching for collectibles, but the game’s real genius is in the movement mechanics. As a snake you’re unable to jump, so you’re forced to wind and coil your way up various structures to reach higher points of interest.

It takes a little time to get used to this unique movement method, which forces you to slither from side to side in order to build up speed, but once you do it’s immensely satisfying to navigate Snake Pass’ worlds.