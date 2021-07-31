Bencic vs Vondrousova live stream: how to watch Olympics tennis final free online and from anywhere

Belinda Bencic and Marketa Vondrousova have a golden chance to clinch the first major accolade of their respective careers, in an Olympics tennis final matchup that nobody saw coming. Read on as we explain how to get a Bencic vs Vondrousova live stream and watch the 2020 Olympics tennis final online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

It's the stuff of dreams for both players, who have truly risen to the occasion in Tokyo, taking major scalps aplenty along the way. Whose hot streak will continue?

Today's Tokyo tennis is set to start at 3pm local time (so 7am BST or 2am ET), but at the time of writing, it wasn't clear what the exact order of play would be.

When they met in the third round of the Miami open earlier this year, neither Bencic nor Vondrousova - who won a thrilling match 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 - would have dreamed that they'd next face off with a gold medal on the line.

World No. 41 Vondrousova was responsible for one of the biggest shocks of the entirety of Tokyo 2020, as the 22-year-old Czech having knocked out home favorite Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Swiss Bencic, ranked No. 9 in the world, has done some giant-killing of her own, most notably the two 2021 French Open finalists Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

It's a very special occasion indeed, so read on for all you need to know to watch Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova online and live stream Olympics tennis from anywhere today.

Who has a free Olympics tennis live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the tennis, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus - the service is carrying absolutely stacks of live coverage.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear if it will be showing Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova.

How to watch the Olympics tennis final from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics tennis live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch Bencic vs Vondrousova: live stream Olympics tennis final FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK might want to set an alarm, as the Olympics tennis is set to begin at 7am BST on Saturday morning. That said, it looks like this final may be a bit later on court. It's extremely likely that the BBC will carry the Bencic vs Vondrousova match. If not on BBC One on TV, then at least on the BBC iPlayer service that you can get on your laptop, mobile, tablet, smart TV, games console, or TV streaming device. That said, the Beeb's coverage has been reduced for 2021. In the unlikely event that it isn't showing this match, you'll need to have Discovery+ or Eurosport instead, as they have the most comprehensive UK coverage going. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova: live stream Olympics tennis final in the US

You've got a really late night (or an extremely early morning) in store if you plan to watch the Olympics tennis final, with today's action set to start at 2am ET / 11pm PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. NBC's Olympic Channel is showing Bencic vs Vondrousova, along plenty more Olympics action. That means cable subscribers with NBC can also watch it via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. If you sleep through the big match, fear not, because NBCSN is showing a replay at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Live stream Olympics tennis final without cable And if you don't have the channel on cable, fear not - great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. The NBCSN and the Olympic Channel come as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, along with NBC and USA Network. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries all six channels that are showing the Olympics - NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel - plus loads more, and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Bencic vs Vondrousova FREE: live stream Olympics tennis final in Canada

Tennis fans based in Canada can watch Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova through CBC Sports, but brace yourself for a sleepy night. The match will start at 2am ET / 11pm PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. The better news is that the Olympics tennis final is being shown through CBC's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Bencic vs Vondrousova: live stream Olympics tennis final FREE in Australia