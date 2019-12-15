Bears vs Packers live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

As the regular season comes to a close in just two weeks, all eyes are on the playoffs and this weekend you’ll get to see the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This is a game you won’t want to miss as the Bears and Packers have the longest continuous rivalry in the NFL. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bears vs Packers live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - when and where? The Chicago Bears will face off against the Green Bay Packers at the 80,000+ Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kick-off time is set for 12pm local time, so that’s 1pm ET, 10am PT, 6pm GMT or 5am AEDT on Monday.

Chicago is going into today’s game 7-6 after suffering a series of losses during weeks 5-9. The Bears did manage to triumph 24-31 over the Cowboys last Thursday thanks to a strong performance during the second quarter when wide receiver Allen Robinson scored two touchdowns and placekicker Eddy Pineiro scored a 36 yard field goal. The team is currently in third place in the NFC North and while they’re technically still alive for the NFC North title, a wild card spot is more likely.

Green Bay on the other hand is having an exceptional season and the team is going into today’s game 10-3. Last Sunday the Packers defeated the Redskins 20-15 by taking the lead early on in the first quarter with running back Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan both scoring touchdowns. Green Bay’s offense will have to pull out all the stops if they hope to defeat the Bears’ defense which has given up the fourth-fewest points in the NFL this season.

Whether you’re a Bears fan in Chicago, a Packers fan in Green Bay or just want to tune in to see one of the best rivalries in the NFL - we’ll show you how to get a Bears vs Packers live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Bears vs Packers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Bears vs Packers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bears vs Packers in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox . The network will show today’s Bears vs Packers game at 1pm ET / 10am PT and you can also stream this game on mobile using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t want to pay for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? No need to worry as there are now a number of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve even listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Packers vs Bears live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Unfortunately it looks like Sky Sports won’t be showing today’s Bears vs Packers game which makes Game Pass your best option to watch it. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN will show a number of NFL games on TV in Canada this year, unfortunately the network won’t be showing today’s Bears vs Packers game. Thankfully the streaming service DAZN has you covered and you can even try it out yourself to watch today’s game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as it supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to give it a try to watch the Bears vs Packers.

Live stream Bears vs Packers in Australia