Bayonetta 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X isn’t beyond the realms of possibility

Nintendo Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3 could come to other platforms in the future, but the decision ultimately lies with Nintendo.

Developer PlatinumGames’ executive director Hideki Kamiya has told fans who want to see the Umbra Witch return to other platforms to let Nintendo know, as it’s out of PlatinumGames’ control.

In a tweet (thanks, VG247), Kamiya-san said: “We are developing Bayonetta 3, as we did Bayonetta 2, with money we received from Nintendo. Since we’re only developing, Nintendo has total say regarding the product.”

So how likely is it that Bayonetta 3 will come to PlayStation or Xbox consoles in the future? Well, it’s not impossible, but it does sound extremely unlikely according to Kamiya-san.

“It seems the probability of Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 getting ported to the PS4 and Xbox isn’t zero,” said Kamiya-san, which admittedly sounds rather promising. However, Kamiya-san goes on to say: “By the [same logic], the possibility that Mario and Zelda [will come to other platforms] is not zero.”

While the chances of seeing Mario and Zelda on Sony or Microsoft’s machines is certainly not impossible, it doesn’t take a soothsayer to predict that we won’t see that happen. Still, Kamiya-san has at least left the door for Bayonetta 3 on different platforms ever so slightly ajar.

Analysis: Bayonetta 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X would be brilliant

(Image credit: Platinum Games)

Even though Bayonetta 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, it would be great to see the sadistic enchantress Bayonetta return to the likes of PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future. After all, the first game in the trilogy began life as an Xbox 360 exclusive and was later ported to PS3, PC, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 2 then became a Wii U and Nintendo Switch exclusive, as Nintendo funded the game’s development which has kept it off other platforms. Bayonetta 3 is the same scenario, which means if you want to play it, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch.

PlatinumGames did previously port the Wii U exclusive The Wonderful 101 to PS4 and PC but acquired funding via a Kickstarter campaign. The chances are slim, then, but we're willing to keep the faith.