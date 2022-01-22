Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream: how to watch Australian Open tennis 2022 online

Audio player loading…

Big names have been falling at an alarming rate this week, and another will bite the dust as No.20 seed Taylor Fritz, the US' best remaining hope in Melbourne, faces veteran Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut, seeded at No.15. Both men are in excellent form, and today's match is expected on Kia Arena at 3.30am GMT / 10.30pm ET. Here's how to watch a Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

Watch Bautista-Agut vs Fritz free on 9Now (may require a VPN)

Bati's 2022 season got off to a flier with victories over Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz, and he's been spoken about as a potential dark horse for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

At 33, Bautista-Agut is running out of time to capture his maiden slam, and with so many top seeds already out of contention, going out in the third round would feel like a golden opportunity squandered.

Fritz has never made it past this stage of a slam, and his 1-5 record against Bautista-Agut makes for ugly reading. However, since his return to the court after knee surgery last year, the big-serving American has been nothing short of sensational.

Recent victories over Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev have seen him charge up the rankings. Today's winner could well go on to make a deep run, so watch all the drama unfold by following a Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream at the Australian Open 2022.

How to watch Bautista-Agut vs Fritz: live stream Australian Open 2022 for FREE Down Under

The estimated start time for Bautista-Agut vs Fritz is 2.30pm AEDT, with the match set to follow Mertens vs Zhang, which starts at 1pm. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Fritz vs Bautista Agut live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Bautista-Agut vs Fritz from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including estimated start times and broadcast details.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Bautista-Agut vs Fritz from anywhere

US: Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream

Tennis fans based in the US may have a late night ahead, as the estimated start time for Bautista-Agut vs Fritz is 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Friday evening, with the match set to follow Mertens vs Zhang, which starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. ESPN Plus is the best place to watch Fritz vs Bautista Agut in the US. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month. More ways to live stream Australian Open 2022 The Australian Open is also being televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3, but the coverage is less comprehensive and it's hard to tell which matches will be featured ahead of time. You can use cable-cutting services Sling TV or FuboTV to access the ESPN TV channels. Both offer free trials.

CAN: Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans may have a late night in store. Bautista-Agut vs Fritz is expected to start at around 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Friday evening, immediately after Mertens vs Zhang, which starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. In Canada, you can watch Fritz vs Bautista Agut on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

UK: Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream

For tennis fans in the UK, the estimated start time for Bautista-Agut vs Fritz is a brutal 3.30am GMT on Friday night/Saturday morning, with the match set to follow Mertens vs Zhang, which starts at 2am. Fritz vs Bautista Agut is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like the Winter Olympics, snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

NZ: Bautista-Agut vs Fritz live stream