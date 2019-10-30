Battlefield 6 will be on Xbox Scarlett and PS5 – but only when they're popular enough

Electronic Arts has confirmed that Battlefield 6 is on the way, and that it's coming to Xbox Project Scarlett and PlayStation 5 – but it'll be a few years before we see the shooter on the next-generation consoles, as the publisher wants to give the platforms time to build a strong player base.

The announcement was made during an investor call this week (via Polygon), during which EA revealed that the next Battlefield game is coming in 2021 or early 2022.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained during the call that the publisher wants to give next-gen platforms (aka the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett) time to build a strong player base and see a “strong two years of growth” before releasing Battlefield 6.

With both consoles due for release in late 2020, it makes sense that EA is shooting for a 2021 or early 2022 release.

In addition, EA stated that it's keeping Respawn Entertainment “hyper-focused“ on Apex Legends, and even teased the possibility of new Titanfall.

What can we expect from Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA DICE)

According to Wilson, the next Battlefield will be “cutting edge“, placing a greater emphasis on live service and including multiplayer, social, and competition features that are new to the franchise.

This focus on live service isn't surprising, as EA stated in its quarterly earnings statement that it's “doubling-down on live services“ due to the success of FIFA Ultimate Team, Apex Legends and The Sims 4.

“We’re investing in games that people play for longer and engage with much more deeply,“ EA chief financial and operating officer Blake Jorgensen stated. “This focus will continue to drive growth and profitability for the company through the remainder of this year and beyond.”