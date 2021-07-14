Battlefield 2042 tornadoes 'ruin' the experience, according to leaker

Battlefield 2042 is set to introduce dynamic weather into the series for the first time, a feature that will see players avoiding (or utilizing) the likes of tornadoes and sandstorms during their battles. However, according to a notable leaker, the tornadoes are more of a nuisance than a boon for the new Battlefield.

In a recent tweet, known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson claimed that early feedback from sources that have played the new Battlefield has been critical of the game's tornado feature.

"Early feedback of the tornadoes in [Battlefield 2042] are essentially 'they are fun and cool to see for the first few times, but they become very repetitive and ruin the classic BF experience and flow of the map'", Henderson tweeted.

Henderson went on to explain that this feedback comes from multiple sources who played early iterations of the new Battlefield "a few months ago", before the latest tests started taking place.

The leaker suggested that this issue could have been a result of the "spawn" rate of tornadoes being turned up for testing – making sure those who test actually get to experience the feature – and that this issue will likely be "adjusted" before final release.

Get ready for a whirlwind

Battlefield 2042 is set to lean into the sandbox experience more than any other entry in the series. The gameplay reveal for the upcoming Battlefield showed players being able to strap on a wingsuit and sail through these tornadoes, as they wreak havoc on the map around them.

It's unlikely every map will have tornadoes specifically, but there will be a range of over extreme weather conditions to contend with, including sandstorms, which drastically reduce the vision of players who get caught up in one.

In addition to dynamic weather, the new Battlefield will feature destructible environments and terrain, ground deformation, as well as “smaller ways” to interact with the world, including raising or lowering bollards and bridges to prevent vehicles from passing.

As Henderson caveated, this feedback is from a few months ago, so we expect that developer EA Dice will have taken on board the comments from early playtesters and adjusted tornado spawn rates accordingly. In addition, the developer is set to host a technical playtest for Battlefield 2042 sometime in July, allowing a small group of players to go hands-on with the new Battlefield before its release in October. It's likely these playtests will result in some minor adjustments also.

We're hoping to hear more about this playtest on July 22, when EA is set to host its EA Play event, officially unveiling Battlefield 2042's (currently secret) third multiplayer experience.