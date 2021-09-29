Battlefield 2042 open beta requires Xbox Live Gold, but not PS Plus

EA Dice has revealed that the delayed Battlefield 2042 beta will now kick off next week, but the free-to-play beta test won't be entirely free for all players

The Battlefield 2042 open beta FAQ, confirms that those who wish to access the beta on Xbox platforms will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription, while those on PlayStation platforms will not require a PS Plus subscription.

"The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta is available to play on PC (via Origin, EA app, Steam, and Epic) and console (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)," the FAQ states. "Please note, PlayStation Plus is not needed to participate in the Open Beta, however, if you're playing on Xbox you will need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber."

(Image credit: EA DICE)

Earlier this year, Microsoft made free-to-play games on Xbox platforms more accessible, by removing the need for players to have a subscription for Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft's online gaming service subscription. This meant that Xbox players could access free-to-play games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite and more without having to pay for a subscription – making them actually free-to-play. Similarly, PlayStation players don't need a PS Plus subscription to play these games.

However, Battlefield 2042 is not a free-to-play game and instead is a full-priced title that encompasses three different multiplayer experiences. But, still, for an open beta, asking for an Xbox Live Gold subscription seems a bit much – especially when PlayStation players don't require it.

What's more, if this is an approach that carries on to the main Battlefield 2042 release, it will give PlayStation players an advantage over those on Xbox, allowing them to access the main game for the upfront game cost without having to spend extra on a subscription. Xbox players, on the other hand, would need to purchase both the game (between $60 and $70) and a subscription ($60 a year) to play Battlefield 2042.

TechRadar has contacted EA for comment and confirmation on whether an Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus subscription will be required for Battlefield 2042. We will update this story as we have more.