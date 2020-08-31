Bath vs Wasps live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online from anywhere today

Bath have been formidable since Premiership rugby's restart, winning three on the spin since the end of the break, two of those bonus-point victories. Wasps had been looking strong too, but had the sting taken out of their tails in midweek by a Sale side that was prepared to do anything for a much-needed win. Wasps were just as cynical in their approach, but if both sides allow each other to play today we could be in store for a real show. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bath vs Wasps live stream today and catch all the Premiership action online.

Bath vs Wasps cheat sheet The game begins at 3pm BST this afternoon (Monday, August 31), which is 10am ET/7am PT for fans based in the US, 2am NZST on Tuesday morning in New Zealand, and 12am AEST if you're in Australia. BT Sport shows Premiership rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

Bath currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot, and in the form they're in you wouldn't bet against them charging even further up the league table. Neal Hatley's side have averaged 30 points a game since the restart, though two of those were against low-lying opposition in Leicester and London Irish.

Their most recent victory was a big one though, coming against fellow playoff rivals Northampton Saints, who Wasps also beat, in their first game after the restart. They blew away Worcester next but came up short against Sale in midweek, in a game that was desperately short of quality.

Before that loss, Wasps were on a run of five bonus-point victories, and though they currently trail their opponents in the standings, they'll leapfrog them with a win and should not be written off. Read on as we explain how to watch Bath vs Wasps online get a Premiership rugby live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Bath vs Wasps from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

Bath vs Wasps live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK, along with free-to-air Channel 5, but Bath vs Wasps is exclusive to BT Sport. It will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of a 3pm start. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Bath vs Wasps, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Bath vs Wasps in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 505 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Bath vs Wasps starts at 11.55pm AEST on Monday night, with the game kicking off five minutes later. You'll need its sports package added on to its base offering, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Bath vs Wasps: live stream Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Bath vs Wasps is on Sky Sport 1, which coverage starting at 1.55am NZST in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 2am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Bath vs Wasps live stream in the US

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Bath vs Wasps with NBC Sports Gold from 10am ET/7am PT. The game isn't on TV and Sports Gold is a streaming-only offering, so sadly you won't find it available as part of any over-the-top packages either - it's a case of coughing up $79.99 for a year's pass or going without. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

How to watch Bath vs Wasps in Canada