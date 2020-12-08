Barcelona vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Champions League anywhere today

'Tis the season to be jolly - and football fans are in for a real treat in the Champions League tonight as two of Europe's most storied clubs collide in UCL group G action. It's a match that features the two best players on the planet in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, so read on as we explain how to get a Barcelona vs Juventus live stream and watch the Champions League online wherever you are right now.

Barcelona vs Juventus live stream Kick-off time at Camp Nou for this match is at 9pm local time (CET), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Barcelona vs Juventus coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

Barcelona took the spoils back in October in the first clash between the two sides, winning 2-0 in an eventful match that saw Juve defender Merih Demiral red carded in the 85th minute. It was a closer encounter than the scoreline indicates, though, with Barca only home and dry after Messi converted a stoppage time penalty.

What we didn't get is the chance to see La Pulga share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo again, as the Juventus star tested positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the game and therefore missed their eagerly anticipated reunion.

Messi vs Ronaldo is back on the menu tonight, however, in a match that both sides will see a chance to gain some much needed momentum to offset their domestic struggles. Barcelona currently sit 9th in the La Liga table after a hugely disappointing loss to Cadiz at the weekend, while Juventus occupy 4th place in Italy's Serie A but are a full six points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Both sides are assured progress to the knockout stage of Europe's premier club competition, but expect nothing less than fireworks on the field in Barcelona tonight. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Barcelona vs Juventus live stream and catch all of the Champions League action from anywhere today.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Barcelona vs Juventus online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster Barcelona vs Juventus match. It's being shown on BT Sport ESPN, with kick-off at 8pm GMT. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Barcelona vs Juventus clash is being shown exclusively in the US on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. and costs from $5.99 a month if you decide to keep it. The game kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT, and if you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game like you normally would don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision and that looks to be the case again today.

FREE Barcelona vs Juventus live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The streaming platform is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Barcelona vs Juventus game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! DAZN Canada is also the home of this weekend's big Joshua vs Pulev fight - as if you needed another reason to check it out.

Barcelona vs Juventus live stream: watch the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of Barcelona vs Juventus. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, December 9. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Barcelona vs Juventus fixture scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, December 9. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Barcelona vs Juventus and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Barcelona vs Juventus in India 1.30am late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.