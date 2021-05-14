AWS open-sources tool that turns on-prem software into cloud-based SaaS

Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) has released a new open source tool that helps businesses transform their traditional software in a manner that enables them to be served via a Software as a Service ( SaaS ) delivery model.

Dubbed AWS SaaS Boost, the tool was first previewed during AWS’ annual re:Invent conference last year. In essence, the tool helps organizations provide a reference environment they can use to migrate their existing monolith, on-premise software into a SaaS product.

“Think of AWS SaaS Boost like a space launch system for your applications, with all the ground operation and rockets to help you propel and manage your software as a service in the AWS cloud,” Adrian De Luca, Head of Partner Solution Architecture at AWS wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

Avoiding duplication

De Luca explains that AWS SaaS Boost provides all the necessary plumbing to build SaaS capabilities into existing apps.

In a seperate post, Tod Golding, Principal Partner Solutions Architect, AWS SaaS Factory, explained the process that companies must go through to transition traditional apps to a new multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

De Luca argues that if every SaaS company were to invest in architecting these capabilities before building their actual applications, it would not just consume valuable resources, but also slow down their time to market. He says the new tool will help eradicate all this complexity, reducing the time and effort it requires to transform apps.

Unsurprisingly, the cloud computing platform of choice for the tool is AWS, and it also leverages several company services such as AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon’s Kubernetes Service), and others.

Here's our list of the best small business servers available