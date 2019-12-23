Avast and AVG extensions allowed back on Firefox store

Mozilla has allowed Avast and AVG's extensions back on the Firefox addon store after Avast reduced the amount of tracking data being sent back to its servers.

At the beginning of December, Mozilla removed the Avast Online Security, AVG Online Security, Avast SafePrice and AVG SafePrice extensions from Firefox after AdBlock Plus' creator Wladimir Palant discovered that they were sending a large amount of user tracking data back to Avast.

In a statement to BleepingComputer, Avast explained that it would make the necessary changes to meet Mozilla's requirements, saying:

"Avast is working with Mozilla to resolve this issue. We have already implemented some of Mozilla's new requirements and will release further updated versions that are fully compliant and transparent per the new requirements. These will be available as usual on the Mozilla store in the near future."

Tracking data

Avast and AVG's extensions are now once again available on the Firefox store after Avast reduced the amount of data sent by its extensions and updated its privacy policies to explain to users exactly what data is sent. The company provided more details on the changes it has made in a statement to BornCity.com, saying:

“We made changes to our extensions including limiting the use of data and these changes are explained clearly in our Privacy Policy. Our browser extensions Avast Online Security and AVG Online Security are back on the Chrome Store, and on the Mozilla Store (since 12/17). It’s important to us that users understand that we’re listening to concerns about transparency and data use, and striving to do better and lead by example in this area."

Now the Avast Online Security and AVG Online Security extensions will display a confirmation dialog asking users to confirm if they wish for the URLs of sites they visit to be scanned for security purposes. Previously the extensions sent the page title, the referrer, a user's OS version, country code and whether they had visited the page before instead of just the URL.

Via BleepingComputer