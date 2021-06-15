Automattic snaps up journalling app DayOne

Automattic, owner and operator of WordPress.com, has expanded its portfolio further with the acquisition of personal journaling app Day One.

The Day One app is available for Android, macOS and iOS devices, with features that include: data syncing with multiple devices; end-to-end encryption; Markdown authoring of entries; and reminders - plus more.

A blog post written by Paul Mayne, founder and CEO of Day One mentioned that this acquisition will provide Day One access to the same technological, financial, and security benefits that WordPress, Tumblr, and other Automattic entities enjoy.

“For the past 10 years since I started Day One, I’ve worked to not only create the best digital journaling experience in the world, but one that will last,” he added.

“By joining Automattic, I’m now more confident than ever that the preservation and longevity of Day One is sure.”

Automattic expands

Automattic is led by founder Matt Mullenweg, a pioneer in the web publishing space and founder of WordPress.com, and the company has built and supported products and services on a global scale.

The Day One app has been downloaded over 15 million times in 225 different countries/territories, offering end-to-end encryption for all journal entries, which can include text, media and even audio recordings.

Mayne will remain at the helm of Day One and will lead the same team that has been responsible for the development and design behind the app.

"Rest assured that Day One's commitment to protecting your privacy remains unchanged. Safely protecting memories and creating a 100% personal space is the foundation upon which this company was built. Our technical capabilities around privacy are a large part of what Automattic finds valuable in our company," he added.

Here's a list of the best WordPress plugins on the market

Via TechCrunch