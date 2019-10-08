The best iPhone 8 plans and prices in Australia compared

Although there have been a few iPhones released since the iPhone 8 first landed, Apple continues to sell the device for those that aren't too fond of the new notch-toting format. Of course, there's always its bigger sibling, the iPhone 8 Plus if you happen to like this handset but are looking for something a little larger.
On this page, we've dug deep into all the networks and carriers and compared them to shreds, providing you with the best possible value, the biggest data, and the cheapest plans you can get bundled with your new Apple handset.
If you're not too sure if this is indeed the handset for you, you can check out our iPhone 8 review for the full lowdown. Otherwise, read on for our top picks from all the carriers.
The best iPhone 8 plans
Best overall value – iPhone 8 64GB | 80GB data | No lock-in contract | $87.45 pm
There's some tough competition in this price range at the moment but Vodafone has a slight edge here. You'll get 80GB of data and can leave the plan at any time, only having to pay off the remaining value of the handset itself. Stock seems to be coming at going at Vodafone however, so if it isn't available, check out this similar $87 pm / 60GB plan from Optus that offers a 6-month Apple Music trial as well. Total cost over 24 months is $2,098.80
Best budget option – iPhone 8 64GB (refurbished) | 4GB data | $45 pm
This is the cheapest plan going for the iPhone 8 right now, and while it's a refurbished device, you'll be hard-pressed finding a better plan than $45 per month. You'll get yourself 4GB of data to use and a one-off sum of 3GB, with any unsed getting saved up for later use. Each refurbished handset from Nu Mobile comes with a 12-month warranty and a 30-day cooling off period. Total cost over 24 months is $1,080
Best big data plan – iPhone 8 64GB | 200GB data | 12-month Apple Music trial | $112 pm
With the continuing reign of the 200GB data plan from Optus, you can score a whole heap of value on your iPhone 8 for only $112 a month. On top of a 12-month trial of Apple Music (valued at $143.88), you'll also get 2GB of roaming data and unlimited international calls and texts if you fancy yourself some travelling. Total cost over 24 months is $2,688
