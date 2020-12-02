Australia vs India live stream: how to watch cricket Super League 3rd ODI anywhere

India's tour of Australia has gotten off to a poor start by their lofty standards, with Virat Kohli and the Men in Blue losing the first two games of their three-match ODI series Down Under. They've played well at times, but the Aussies and talisman Steve Smith in particular have just been that little bit better. Don't miss another second of the action - here's how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch the 3rd ODI of the Cricket World Cup Super League series online right now.

Watch: Australia vs India live stream The final ODI of this three-match series takes place today (Wednesday, December 2) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Play starts at 2.40pm AEDT local time, which is 9.10am IST in India and 3.40am GMT in the UK. Kayo Sports has all the action live in Australia, full TV and streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you're preferred coverage from anywhere.

Few would put a ODI series sweep past Australia at this stage, especially at home - Canberra's Manuka Oval the venue for the last match. As we've said, Steve Smith has been in a particular rich vein of form, swatting back-to-back centuries in the first two matches to help the Wallabies win by comfortable margins of 66 and 51 runs, respectively.

Fortunately for the tourists, however, the white ball format means they can quickly redeem themselves as they ultimately look to gain confidence and momentum heading into a Test series against the Aussies, which starts later this December and sees India defending the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In between, there's a short T20 series between the two sides, while today's 3rd ODI marks the final match in a series that helped usher in the all-new Cricket World Cup Super League competition. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs India live stream today and watch the 3rd ODI of the cricket Super League series wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Australia vs India from outside your country

In India, Australia, NZ, UK or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs India cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs India cricket from anywhere

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch 3rd ODI Cricket Super League match in Oz

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this ODI series is Fox Sports and the 3rd Australia vs India ODI starts at 2.40pm AEDT today (Wednesday, December 2). Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and we've got a full guide to the best VPNs that features loads of great options. However, you deserve to know that our latest testing reveals Kayo doesn't always play nice with VPNs, like most other streaming services do.

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch the Cricket World Cup Super League 3rd ODI series in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has exclusive broadcast rights to the Men In Blue's ODI clashes Down Under. Coverage will be split across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) linear channels. The 3rd ODI starts early on the morning of Wednesday, December 2 at 9.10am IST. Coverage will also be available in full via Sony's over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch the 3rd ODI cricket Super League match in the UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of South Africa, BT Sport has exclusive rights to India's tour of Australia. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. The 3rd ODI starts very early on the morning of Wednesday, December 2 - 3.40am GMT to be precise. Fortunately, as it's all-day affair, the drama should be perfectly poised when Brits are waking up more naturally. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Australia vs India 3rd ODI cricket online in New Zealand today

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this series is no different, with the country's version of Sky Sports airing the 3rd Australia vs India ODI. Play starts today at 4.40pm NZDT. When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

How to get a Australia vs India live stream (3rd ODI): watch cricket online in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this ODI series live in the US. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the IPL 2020 final right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV. The 3rd Australia vs India ODI starts late Tuesday night (December 1) in the US, with the first ball set to bowled around 10.40pm ET / 7.40pm PT.

