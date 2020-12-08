Australia vs India live stream: how to watch 3rd T20 cricket match anywhere today

India's tour of Australia has gathered pace fast, with the tourists pulling off a pair of dramatic back-to-back T20 wins to quickly banish memories of their ODI struggles against the Wallabies. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch cricket online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Now up 2-0, the Men in Blue will look to make it a T20 series sweep in today's 3rd and final match, which comes ahead of next week's eagerly anticipated 1st Test between the two cricketing superpowers.

Australia vs India live stream: 3rd T20 The final game of this three-match T20 series takes place today (Tuesday, December 8) in Sydney. Play is set to start at 7.10pm AEDT local time at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which is 1.40pm IST in India and 8.10am GMT in the UK. Kayo Sports has all the action live in Australia. Full TV and streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can usually knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you're preferred coverage from anywhere.

Australia will be keen to salvage some pride from this white ball series, but for both sides, today's T20 fixture mostly represents a last chance to experiment ahead of a return to the red ball format.

The Aussies could rest both white ball captain Aaron Finch - who suffered a minor groin injury in the 1st T20 game between the two sides last week - and team talisman Steven Smith.

India, for their part, may continue to to err on the side of caution when it comes to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, as both players are expected to feature heavily in the upcoming Test series.

Instead, all eyes will likely be on Hardik Pandya again, as the in-form batsman continues to clamour for inclusion in India's Test squad. The all-rounder swatted 42 from 22 balls to win the 2nd T20 (and series) for the visitors, dramatically knocking Aussie newbie Daniel Sams for two sixes with just two balls to spare.

Today's encounter promises even more drama as these two world-class sides prepare for the biggest Test cricket match of the year, so read on as we explain where to find an Australia vs India live stream and watch T20 cricket online from anywhere in the world this Tuesday.

How to watch Australia vs India from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs India T20 cricket anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

How to live stream Australia vs India: watch the 3rd T20 cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this T20I series is Fox Sports and the 3rd match starts on Tuesday, December 8 at 7.10pm AEDT in Sydney. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch the 2020 T20 series cricket online in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has exclusive broadcast rights to the Men In Blue's T20I clashes Down Under. The 3rd Australia vs India T20 match starts at 1.40pm IST in India today (Tuesday, December 8) and coverage will be split across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) linear channels. Coverage will also be available in full via Sony's over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

Australia vs India live stream 3rd T20: how to watch cricket online in the UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of South Africa, BT Sport has exclusive rights to India''s tour of Australia. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. Play starts at 8.10am GMT on Tuesday, December 8 in the UK. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Australia vs India T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this series is no different, with the country's version of Sky Sports airing Australia vs India T20. The first ball of the Australia vs India 3rd T20 match is scheduled to be bowled at 9.10pm NZDT tonight (Tuesday, December 8). When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

How to get a Australia vs India live stream and watch T20I cricket in the US

1Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this T20I series live in the US. It's an early start, though, with play commencing at 3.10am ET/12.10am PT on Tuesday, December 8. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the IPL 2020 final right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.



Here's when and where the three matches comprising Australia and India's T20 series are taking place - and the results for the games that have now concluded.

Friday December 4: 1st T20I - won by India

1st T20I - won by India Sunday December 6: 2nd T20I - won by India

2nd T20I - won by India Tuesday December 8: 3rd T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 7.10pm AEDT local time / 1.40pm IST / 8.10am GMT