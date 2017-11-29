Aussies can now find eBay bargains just by yelling at their Google Home

Excellent news for Aussie shoppers who also happen to use Google Assistant – a new feature has arrived just in time for Christmas, allowing you to use voice commands to search for products on eBay, as well as look up the value of a particular item that you might be hoping to sell.

If you use the commands “Ask eBay” or “Talk to eBay”, Assistant will allow you to search for the product you’re after from over sixty million listings across ebay.com.au, automatically selecting the best deal it finds.

When using this feature from your Google Home (or Google Home Mini ), the Assistant will then ask if you want to send this product to your phone, allowing you to continue browsing on your device, offering what eBay is calling “a unique, personal shopping experience that you can start in your kitchen, living room or your car, and continue on your phone”.

Lazy market research

The other feature being introduced is the ability to determine the price range that a particular product sells for, using the command “what’s it worth”. For example: “What’s my iPhone 6 worth?”. This can be very useful if you’re looking to sell something and need to know what it’s worth.

This task includes being able to narrow down certain criteria such as whether it’s new or used, which version of the product it may be, and so on, in order to give the most accurate value estimate.

This feature will work across any Assistant-enabled device, be it Google Home, Home Mini, or Android and iOS devices running the Google Assistant app, and is available to Australian users now.