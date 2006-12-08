Light up your earphones this Christmas

Just in time for the Christmas season that Japan doesn't celebrate, Shanghai Donya has released a selection of headphones that light up in a variety of seasonal colours.

The 4,980 Yen (£22) Illumination Earphones use electroluminescent (EL) light powered by two AAA batteries to glow either blue, pink or lime green, so you'll be visible to oncoming traffic when out for a late-night run.

Even more appealing is their ability to detect the music coursing through their wiring and pulse to the beat. As usual with this kind of novelty item, they're available only in Japan.