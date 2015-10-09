Bose tries to touch Sonos with new SoundTouch speakers

In an effort to take the fight to current multi-room audio champ Sonos, Bose has announced a new range of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled SoundTouch speakers, soundbars and home theatre systems, so you can get your groove on in every room of your house.

Proving that big things do come in small packages, Bose revealed a new product dubbed the Little SoundTouch 10 Speaker, which boasts a big sound for something that measures just 21.2cm x 14.1cm x 8.5cm.

Users can use the Little SoundTouch 10 Speaker entirely on its own, but can also add more speakers over time or add the speaker to any existing SoundTouch system.

LittleBigSpeaker

The speaker combines Bose's digital signal processing with the new Unidome transducer, and is said to provide a cleaner, deeper and louder sound than any standalone speaker of its size.

Need an even bigger sound? Well, this little guy's big brothers are also coming to the party – Bose has announced new and updated versions of its SoundTouch 20 and 30 Series III speakers.

Bose has also unveiled refreshed versions of its well-regarded SoundTouch 120 and 130 Soundbars, and a new 5.1 home theatre system in the SoundTouch 520.

You can also expect better connectivity with each of the speakers as they now feature 802.11n dual-band Wi-Fi for a stronger signal to cut down on interference and dropouts.

Spotify and Bose are bros

Starting early next year, Bose will be implementing Spotify integration across all its products with the addition of Spotify Connect to its SoundTouch app.

Users will be able to switch seamlessly between their SoundTouch and Spotify apps, and both apps will be able to control SoundTouch devices directly.

Bose also announced a new ReadySet with Spotify feature, which enables customers who purchase a new SoundTouch device to pre-load their ready-made Spotify playlists so that the speaker arrives "customised, programmed, and ready-to-go".

Very nice, how much?

The SoundTouch 10 speaker is priced at AUD$299 (US$199.95/£169.99), while the bigger SoundTouch 20 Series III SoundTouch 30 Series III systems will set you back AUD$499.00 (US$349.95/£349.99) and AUD$799 (US$499.95/£499.95).

The SoundTouch soundbars and home theatre systems start at AUD$1599 (US$1,099.95/£1,000).