Audio Technica unveils new headphones

Audio Technica has announced the products that it weill be showing off at IFA in Berlin in September, with a raft of new headphones, earphones and mobile phone accessories.

Audio-Technica's new range include the flagship ATH-CKS90 earphones which take no notice of the exchange rate by being priced at €120 and also £120 (how is that fair?).

Aside from the unfair pricing, the ATH-CKS90 earphone does offer 13mm drivers for "superb clarity and a frequency response of 5-25 000 Hz,"

Headphones

There is also the ATH-CKS50 earphones with 12.5mm drivers and a high frequency reach to 24kHz as well as the entry-level headphones ATH-WS50

Last and not least is the ATH-WS70 with 40mm drivers, and priced at £129 (and €129 as well, grrr).

Next up is Audio Technica's retro headset the ATH-RE70 – finished in white with complementary dark tan leather and based on a design from 30 years ago.

There are also headsets and some lower end audio products along with a portable headphone amplifier for iPod and iPhone.