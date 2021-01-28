Atos brings RingCentral's Unity Office to the UK

Multination IT firm Atos and enterprise cloud communication provider RingCentral have launched Unify Office (UO) in the UK, a new unified communications-as-a-service offering (UCaaS).

The solution promises several new benefits, including integrated team messaging, enhanced security, and additional call features.

In particular, with the coronavirus pandemic making it difficult for businesses to enable communication between colleagues and external partners, digital collaboration tools have increased in importance. RingCentral’s new solution promises to allow employees to message, video or phone wherever they are.

Seamless migration

Among the benefits offered by Unify Office is the ability to seamlessly migrate from traditional on-premise telephony systems at their own pace. Built to be an open platform, UO also offers smooth integration with other popular business applications, including Salesforce and Google’s productivity suite.

In addition, UO will enable users to switch from a voice call to a video call with just a single click and set up a queue overflow system so that more calls are answered rather than getting routed to voicemail.

With more people working remotely, the potential for communication to be disrupted has increased markedly. UCaaS solutions like Unify Office promise to make the transition to remote working as straightforward as possible for businesses and employees alike.

“Unify Office by RingCentral brings leading-edge capabilities of team messaging, cloud phone system, and high-quality video into a single application, giving our customers the flexibility to work across multiple environments to meet the new working patterns of their employees,” said David Webbley, Atos Unify Head of Northern Europe.

“Additionally, as GDPR and data compliance are now mandatory elements of our customers’ requirements Unify Office by RingCentral has been specifically designed to meet the highest UK & EU security and privacy standards.”