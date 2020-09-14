Asus ROG and IKEA team up to make gaming furniture (with help from pro gamers)

IKEA has announced a partnership with Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) which will result in the creation of a line of gaming furniture expected to be available in 2021.

In total, the collaboration will usher in around 30 products in total, with no information given on exactly what they might be, except that they’ll be pieces of gaming furniture and accessories, which will be priced affordably.

Given that IKEA already makes lots of chairs and desks for the home (or indeed office), it’s a good bet that we might expect some gaming chairs – perhaps even one based on the famous IKEA Markus, maybe (following in the footsteps of Herman Miller) – and desks built specifically for gaming as well.

Note that whatever the furniture turns out to be, the various products will be available in China first starting from February 2021, with the launch rolling out to other regions from October 2021.

So that’s still over a year away before we see the gaming furniture in the US or UK markets, or elsewhere outside China for that matter.

Feedback from gamers

The press release announcing the move is very thin on details, but it does say that the new products have been developed in IKEA’s Product Development Center in Shanghai. Designers and engineers from both IKEA and Asus ROG have been involved in workshops to brainstorm the gaming furniture, and the input of gamers (including pro gamers) has been sought.

Kris Huang, General Manager of Asus Gaming Gear and Accessory Business Unit, commented: “Together with IKEA as an expert in home furnishing, we envision that this collaboration will create synergies that empower gamers to build the gaming space they have always imagined in the comfort of their own homes.”

And on an affordable budget as well, by all accounts. Hopefully we’ll find out more about the exact nature of these gaming products in the near future, and at least we know we’ll get to see them early next year (in China), even if these Asus/IKEA products won't be available until much later in 2021.