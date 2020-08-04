Astros vs Diamondbacks live stream: how to watch the MLB series online from anywhere

The 2020 MLB season continues this week despite fears that it could end up being cancelled once again if players aren’t more careful. The Houston Astros will travel to Phoenix where they’ll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three game interleague series. The first game kicks off today at Chase Field and we have all the details on how to watch MLB online and get an Astros vs Diamondbacks live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Astros vs Diamondbacks cheat sheet The Astros vs Diamondbacks is a three-game AL West / NL West series with coverage available on AT&T SportsNet SW throughout Houston and on Fox Sports Arizona in the Phoenix area. You can always grab a superb value VPN like this to take all your favourite streaming services with you, no matter where you are .

The Astros have won five out of the nine games they’ve played so far this season and the team is currently ranked second in the AL West. Over the weekend, the team traveled to Los Angeles where they played the Angels in a three-game series which they won despite losing Saturday’s game 4-5.#

The Astros won’t be back in Houston until next week when they play the Giants at home but before then, they’ll face the Oakland Athletics in another three-game series. Thankfully the team got a much needed day of rest on Monday as the last three games they played all lasted for more than four hours each.

The Diamondbacks meanwhile have only won three games so far this season and the team is currently in last place in the NL West. Arizona hosted the Dodgers for the team’s home opener and while they won one game out of the four-game series, they just couldn’t keep up with their NL West rivals. In fact on Sunday, they didn’t even score a single run while on Saturday the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 2-11. Although there won’t be any fans in attendance at this week’s series against the Astros, maybe Arizona can capture a bit of the home field advantage.

Whether you’re an Astros fan in Houston, a Diamondbacks fan in Phoenix or just want to watch a bit of the baseball at Chase Field this week, we’ll show you how to get a live stream of the Astros vs Diamondbacks three-game series this week.

How to watch the Astros vs Diamondbacks from outside your country

If you're in the US tonight, then getting a Astros vs Diamondbacks live stream is only easy if you're based in either the Houston or Phoenix areas - and have cable TV as only Wednesday’s game will be broadcast nationally. If this is the case, you'll find coverage of the game on local TV, complete with the option to stream online via the channel's website.

Anyone out of the country might run into more difficulty, though, as geo-blocking will stop you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even though you pay for them.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that will let you regain access to your normal baseball live stream, no matter where you are in the world. It does this by re-routing your device's IP address back to the location you choose - in this case, probably the US, but possibly elsewhere.

This functionality also means that VPNs are great for getting around in-market black out restrictions, making them something every MLB fan should have in their bat bag. But which one should you swing for?

Astros vs Diamondbacks live stream: how to watch MLB online in the US

Only one of the games in this week’s Astros vs Diamondbacks series has been selected for national television, so you’ll need to turn to your local sports broadcaster for in-market viewing if you want to watch Tuesday and Thursday’s game. In Houston, this means AT&T SportsNet SW , which is available to watch online by logging in with the credentials from your cable provider or with an over-the-top streaming service. In Phoenix, these games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Arizona (FSA) and you can also watch them online with cable TV or stream them online. Of all the OTT offerings available, only fuboTV ($54.99 p/m) will give baseball fans in Houston access to AT&T SportsNet SW. Baseball fans in Phoenix on the other hand have plenty of OTT options available to watch Fox Sports Arizona as the channel is available on Hulu with Live TV ($54.99 p/m), YouTube TV ($64.99 p/m) and AT&T TV Now ($55 p/m). However, YouTube TV is your best bet as in addition to FSA you also get all four cable channels that show nationally televised games: ESPN, Fox Sports, TBS and MLB Network. The out-of-market option is the excellent MLB.TV , which will let you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 (or $49.99 for a single team). But there's a huge catch in that all of its streaming is subject to local blackouts, so Astros and Diamondbacks fans in Houston and Phoenix won't be able to watch this week's games - unless they use a VPN as per our guide above.

Diamondbacks vs Astros live stream: how to watch MLB online in the UK

BT Sport has the TV rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021 and you'll find all the channels you need available through one BT’s many TV bundles , or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. If you’re not a BT Sport subscriber yet, you can still get access to the network’s content without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by signing up for a Monthly Pass for £25 . However, BT isn’t airing any of this week’s Diamondbacks vs Astros series, which has a late UK start time of 2.10 am on Tuesday and Wednesday and 12.07am on Thursday. This means UK fans of the Diamondbacks, Astors or just baseball in general will need to turn to MLB.TV to watch the Diamondbacks vs Astros live. The MLB streaming service is readily available in Blighty, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply.

How to watch the Astros vs Diamondbacks: live stream MLB in Canada