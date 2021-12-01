Aston Villa vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime and abroad

Jack Grealish's return to his boyhood club is the overarching subplot of a game that's brimming with them, and a resurgent Aston Villa will be hoping to make it as joyless as possible for their former cult hero. Will the last laugh come at the expense of the title chasers? Read on as our guide explains how to get an Aston Villa vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League game from anywhere - one of 10 games on Amazon Prime Video this week and that you can watch with a free trial.

Grealish's transfer had a much bigger impact on Villa than it's had on City, but the Lions look like they're finally back on track after a painful period of adjustment.

John McGinn has stepped up to the plate, his gorgeous winner against Crystal Palace at the weekend reminding onlookers of what that left foot is capable of.

The last meeting between Gerrard and Pep Guardiola ended with the Spaniard refusing to shake his opponent's hand after Liverpool beat Barcelona in the UEFA Cup 20 years ago, but City's coach will be confident of getting his own back tonight.

The Sky Blues have won three league games in a row to go a point behind league-leaders Chelsea, and they've been looking increasingly formidable by the week. Follow our guide to get a free Aston Villa vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City FREE in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days

Amazon is showing Aston Villa vs Man City and this entire round of midweek Premier League games in the UK, plus another full round at the end of December. And new users can watch all of the action without paying a penny, by signing up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. As well as access to live sports coverage, Prime unlocks Amazon's library of TV shows and films, and free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store. And if you fancy sticking around, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost £79 per year or £7.99 per month. Aston Villa vs Man City kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday night, and existing Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost on apps featured on the likes of iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, PlayStations, Xbox, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Smart TVs.

How to live stream Aston Villa vs Man City from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream Premier League football via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Aston Villa vs Man City from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City: live stream EPL soccer in US without cable

Peacock TV Peacock TV is the exclusive place to watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the US, with kick-off set for 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of loads of EPL soccer games, every NFL Sunday Night Football and the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus loads of other live sports. It's exceptional value for money and is loaded with fantastic family entertainment too, like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City FREE: live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

DAZN Soccer fans based in Canada can watch Aston Villa vs Man City, along with every single game of the Premier League season, on streaming service DAZN. Better still, there's a 30-day DAZN FREE trial that will let you tune in absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all of the Premier League soccer you can handle, plus Champions League action, every single NFL game, and much more. The platform supports iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Aston Villa vs Man City kicks off at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT on Wednesday.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City: live stream Premier League in Australia

Optus Sport In Australia, Optus Sport is the place to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City Premier League game, which kicks off at 7.15am AEDT on Thursday morning. Optus is showing every single Premier League fixture this season, and the service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobiles, tablets, Chromecast and Apple TV. You can get Optus Sport free or for $5 per month if you're already an Optus customer. If you aren't, Optus Sport is available for $14.99 per month. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

Spark Sport New Zealanders can watch Aston Villa vs Man City at 9.15am NZDT on Thursday morning, on streaming service Spark Sport. As well as loads of Premier League action, Spark Sport is also the home of the Champions league, NFL, F1, United Rugby Championship, NBA basketball, and Black Caps cricket games. What's more, Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

