Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Blues return to Premier League action

Frank Lampard will be hoping for an improvement in the Blues' form in their first game back in action - read on as we explain how to get a Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream and watch the Premier League online for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea for free Sunday's match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of an 4.15pm kick-off at Villa Park. For those without Sky, you can watch all of Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - currently £10 off, it breaks down to just 40p a match! In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch it on NBCSN today.

The West London side had chalked up just just two wins in seven games, hampering their Champions League qualification hopes in the run up to the Covid-19 shutdown.

With confirmation of Timo Werner's big money signing from RB Leipzig last week, the importance of Chelsea securing European qualification will likely be heightened, potentially piling the pressure on Lampard's men in a match they'll be expected to win.

Villa are back at home after earning a precious, yet controversial point against in their Project Restart return on Wednesday. Dean Smith's relegation threatened side gave a decent account of themselves in the goalless draw with Sheffield United, but had a goal-line technology fault to thank for their clean sheet.

More sport: here's how to watch a La Liga live stream

How to watch Villa vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's big Aston Villa vs Chelsea match.

How to watch a Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

This Sunday afternoon clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Villa Park beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Tottenham vs United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches broadcated by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which is some 60+, so it breaks down to less than 50p a game when you do the sums. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Villa vs Chelsea live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Aston Villa vs Chelsea is at 11.15am ET or 8.15am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Villa vs Chelsea. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Aston Villa and Chelsea, with kick-off set for 11.15 AM / 8.15am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Aston Villa vs Chelsea: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Aston Villa and Chelsea. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 1.15am AEST on Monday, June 21.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live at 3.15am NZST on the morning of Sunday, June 21. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Aston Villa vs Chelsea kicks off at 8.45pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: latest team news and H2H results

Chelsea will need to do without Jorginho who is suspended after notching up 10 red cards this season, with Mateo Kovacic likely to deputise. The Blues do however get a boost with the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is available for selection after recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, while Tammy Abraham has also escaped the treatment table and could face the the team he played for on loan last season.

Villa, meanwhile, will be without Belgian defender Bjorn Engels, while a late call will be made on right-back Frederic Guilbert.

Chelsea boast a strong record against the Midlands club, with five consecutive victories since Villa's 1-0 win at home all the way back in March 2014.