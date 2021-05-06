Arsenal vs Villarreal live stream: how to watch Europa League online from anywhere

It's a crucial game for the Gunners tonight as Mikel Arteta’s side look to haul back a 2-1 aggregate deficit and earn a place in the Europa League final.

Here's how to watch a Villarreal vs Arsenal live stream and catch all the action from tonight's Europa League match online wherever you are.

Nicolas Pepe's second-half penalty gave Arsenal plenty of hope of reaching the final despite a first-leg loss in Spain in a match that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Manu Trigueros opened the scoring for the La Liga side with an angled drive before Raul Albiol slammed home a second for Unai Emery's side.

A man down following Dani Ceballos' sending off, the Gunners made a seemingly unlikely comeback after Pepe fired home a priceless away goal from the spot after Bukayo Saka had been brought down in the box.

That result saw the end of Arsenal's run of 12 UEFA Europa League away matches undefeated, but the nature of his side's fightback will likely have cushioned the blow of losing that hard-won record for Arteta.

The Yellow Submarine, meanwhile, are now undefeated against non-Spanish opposition in 22 European matches (W16 D6).

While the home side could be without the now suspended Ceballos, Arsenal could have defender David Luiz available despite suffering a hamstring problem against Newcastle last weekend, while Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were both involved in first-team training earlier this week.

Former Arsenal star Francis Coquelin looks likely to step in to replace the suspended Etienne Capoue for Villareal.

Read on as we explain all the ways you can watch Arsenal vs Villarreal online today and get a Europa League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Europa League online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the season, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Europa League football from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with tons of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Villarreal vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Europa League in UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Europa League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition, either on TV or online, including this game. It's being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done, pricey) contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Europa League soccer in the US for free

Today's Arsenal vs Villarreal clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service - the game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads, but if you sign up for Paramount Plus before the end of March, you'll be able to get a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. Watch Europa League soccer without cable For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty of other local US and cable channels, including Fox, NBC and ESPN. Priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

Get a FREE Arsenal vs Villarreal live stream in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Europa League matches are being broadcast by ever-growing sports streaming service DAZN. The channel is set to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Arsenal vs Villarreal game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get Europa League and Champions League soccer, but also every single NFL game for the forthcoming season, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access - making DAZN a great option for the all-around sports fan. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal Europa League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is once again home to the Europa League soccer action this season, making it the place to head for this match. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 5am AEST on the morning of Friday, May 7. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs Villarreal: live stream Europa League online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sport and the network will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition throughout the competition, including this clash. Sky Sport 7 is the channel to head to, with coverage beginning five minutes before kick-off at 7am NZDT on Friday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.